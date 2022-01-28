Brazil is cheap and the stock market has huge potential, says Franklin Templeton; See the manager’s favorite stocks – Money Times

The recent recovery that transformed the Brazilian stock market into one of the best performing global stock markets at the beginning of this year is not yet over, according to the Franklin Templeton.

“I see a huge recovery potential,” said Frederico Sampaio, who manages about R$3.5 billion from the company’s São Paulo office.

“Prices are still out of whack because of this avalanche of redemptions,” with investors withdrawing money from local equity-focused funds, forcing managers to cut or close positions, he said in an interview. “Brazil is still very cheap.”

Local equity funds recorded net redemptions of BRL 6.5 billion this month through January 21, after an outflow of BRL 3.4 billion in December, according to Anbima.

Selling pressure from domestic institutions added to weaker growth prospects, higher interest rates and electoral uncertainty, pushing valuations to their lowest level in a decade.

But while locals are on the sidelines, foreign investors have been mapping opportunities in Brazil as they move away from high-growth stocks and bet on high-end names. They have put about BRL 23 billion worth of shares on B3 in recent weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Sampaio has favored names in the commodities sector, such as suzano (SUZB3), Petrobras (PETR4) and OK (VALE3), healthcare companies such as hapvida (HAPV3) and actions related to technology, including Locaweb (MGLU3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3).

Despite the cheap multiples, the list of risks is long. Mark Mobius, a veteran emerging market investor, said the outlook for Brazil is “a little cloudy” amid a global interest rate hike and an uncertain political environment.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund revised its projections for the growth of the Brazilian economy, predicting expansion of only 0.3% in 2022.

For gains to be sustained over the medium term, much will depend on what Brazil’s fiscal trajectory will look like after the October elections, according to Sampaio.

In the short term, however, there is room for a “tactical recovery” to continue, Sampaio said. “Even though the macro scenario looks lackluster, what happened to stock prices was disproportionate.”)