Businessman from Manaus consults the Central Bank system and discovers about R$ 2 thousand to be received from the bank | amazon

When the system was released for consultation, last Monday (24), Leal entered the Central Bank’s website and, to his surprise, saw that he had R$ 1,984.00 to receive.

“It was an old account, from when I was a teenager, when I was in school. I went to look and there was the money. Wasn’t expecting. This account was abandoned there, so much so that I don’t even remember the password”, said the businessman.

Despite having seen the amount to be received, Leal said that he still could not transfer to his account, as the system was taken off the air after a large number of accesses caused instability and a crash on Central Bank websites.

The businessman also said that he was happy to know that he has the money to receive and said that the value came at a good time.

“I just got back from a trip to the South of the country and I’m planning my wedding. One part goes to pay for the trip I took and the other goes to the wedding. Glad I saw it in life. It has already happened in my family to make an inventory of people who died and not even he knew that he had an account with money. It’s a nice feeling to know that you have money you didn’t count on and it arrives at a good time”, concluded Leal.

System for consulting amounts receivable from banks and institutions

The Central Bank made the system available so that people and companies can consult if they have any amount receivable from banks and other financial institutions, last Monday (24).

A day later, the system was taken down after a large number of accesses caused instability and crashes on Central Bank websites.

Also according to the Central Bank, despite the instability in the system, 79,000 citizens managed to access between Monday and Tuesday and complete 8,500 return requests.

These orders total around R$900,000 and, according to the Central Bank, “will be transferred via PIX within 12 business days”.

“The launch of the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) generated access demand much higher than expected, which caused instability on its page and also on the BC, Registrato and Minha Vida Financeira websites. To stabilize these websites, the BC temporarily suspended access to the SVR”, informed the Central Bank in a note released this Tuesday afternoon.

The service allows people and companies to check if they have amounts receivable from financial institutions of which they have already been clients. These amounts are, for example, deposits that were not withdrawn after closing accounts (see video below).

“We are working to get the websites back to normal as soon as possible and also for the return of the SVR. We will keep the public informed of these developments and we apologize for the inconvenience”, completes the note.

According to the Central Bank, in this first phase of the service, approximately R$ 3.9 billion in values ​​will be returned to 24 million individuals and companies. The values ​​come from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and unsolicited resources relating to terminated consortium groups.

Altogether, the Central Bank estimates that customers have a receivable of around R$8 billion. The rest of the amounts will be made available during this year 2022, as a result of:

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;

closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and

other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.