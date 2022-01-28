Businessman reveals Elizangela’s health status and rebuts criticism

Elizangela was hospitalized last Thursday (20) with respiratory problems, however she went home and received a regular diet and exercise routine. The actress left the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, in Guapimirim, Rio de Janeiro, last Sunday (23).

In a recent interview with the newspaper O Globo, Elizangela’s manager, Lauro Santanna, commented on her current state of health: “She is at home, eating, doing everything. And she is exercising, of course. She keeps doing physical therapy because she has to.”

The businessman stated that the seriousness of Elizangela’s situation was caused by previous respiratory problems: “She had exactly the same thing in August 2019, being hospitalized for five days in Teresópolis. [Região Serrana do Rio de Janeiro]. At the time, the diagnosis was Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)”.

During the interview, Lauro also said that Elizangela is not available for any interview at the moment, as she, according to the businessman, was “upset that her health problem was associated with denialism”.

“About interviews, she shouldn’t speak anytime soon. Not for health reasons, because I was upset with the repercussions. But she is normal, I talk to her every day, she is very well, thank God”, communicated the businessman about Elizangela.

Last week, Elizangela was rushed to hospital in Guapimirim, Rio. The actress was in serious condition with respiratory sequelae from Covid-19. The city government informed the G1 that the famous arrived feeling very ill at the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital and almost had to be intubated.

In the Bem Estar section of the Meeting, Michelle Loreto made a point of emphasizing that Elizangela had not taken the vaccine against the new coronavirus. “Unfortunately I have sad news to share today. The actress is hospitalized with very serious sequelae. She refused to get the vaccine. Elizangela is 67 years old”, began the journalist.

“We’re cheering for Elizangela and the message is for you who didn’t get the vaccine. Catching Covid without being vaccinated is extremely dangerous. Please take the vaccine, it’s already been proven… there are people who took the vaccine more than 1 year ago and are doing well. You can take it without fear”. Concluded Michelle Loreto at the time.