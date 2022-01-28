Caixa Auction offers 600 properties with discounts of up to 60% across the country

Caixa Econômica Federal will hold, starting next Monday (31), real estate auctions with discounts that can reach up to 60% of the value in houses, apartments, land, commercial establishments, among others.

In all, about 600 properties will be sold throughout the country, spread across the states of Alagoas, Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraná, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Tocantins, with an initial bid of R$ 32.9 thousand.

Auctions will be held on January 31st, February 1st, 9th and 15th and March 8th and 24th. Sales will take place through the website Fidalgo Auctions.

“As it is considered the most transparent and agile means of selling goods, the number of people who resort to auctions to purchase real estate is increasing. However, it is important to emphasize that interested parties should pay attention to the auctions to know which one is more profitable to purchase, which can be the first or the second”, observes Douglas Fidalgo, auctioneer at Fidalgo Leilões.

With attractive prices, special conditions for financing and use of the FGTS, the properties in the first auction will be available at appraisal prices. The second will be held on two dates: one with the price of the debt, and another with the unsold – via open bidding.

One of the offers is a three-bedroom house with a total area of ​​48.27 m², in Ouro Verde do Oeste (PR), which stands out for its initial bid: R$ 96,700. Another highlight is a land with a total area of ​​360 m², with 90 m² of private area, in Barreiras (BA), the initial value is R$ 281.8 thousand. In Belo Horizonte (MG), one of the alternatives is an apartment with two bedrooms and 139.64 m² of private area, with a bid from R$ 249.9 thousand.

According to Fidalgo, any individual or legal entity can participate in the auction, being necessary to register on the website and send the documents mentioned in the Notice – by e-mail or attachment on the website itself. “We suggest that interested people pay attention to the auctions, because in some cases, the property is cheaper in the first event, mainly because compared to the second, the valuation can be more affordable than the debt value. There are also cases where buying at the second auction is more recommended than the third one because the debt value is lower. In addition, we also recommend that research be carried out such as the value of the property on the market and verification of the existence of other debts, status of occupation and conservation of the property”, he concludes.

Service

Part 1

1st Auction: January 31, at 1 pm – Valuation Value

January 31, at 1 pm – Valuation Value 2nd Auction: February 15, at 1 pm – Debt Value

February 15, at 1 pm – Debt Value 3rd Auction: March 24, at 1:00 pm – Open Bidding – Discounted value of up to 60% of the property valuation

Part 2