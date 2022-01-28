Caixa holds online real estate auction in DF with up to 60% discount

Caixa Econômica Federal will promote online real estate auctions, with discounts of up to 60%, on January 31, February 1, 9 and 15, March 16 and 24. The company that will manage the events will be Fidalgo Leilões.

The addresses that will be on sale will be displayed on the site fidalgoleiloes.com.br. There, several opportunities for those interested in acquiring houses, apartments, land, commercial establishments, among others. In the Federal District alone, there are six properties.

In all, around 600 properties will be sold throughout the country, 20 of which are distributed in the Federal District (6), Goiás (8), Mato Grosso (5) and Mato Grosso do Sul (1), with an initial bid of R$ 94 thousand.

There will be special conditions for financing and using the FGTS, including properties from the first auction will be available at appraisal prices. The second stage, carried out on two dates, will work as follows: one with the price of the debt, and another with the unsold, via open bidding.

Properties offered in DF

One of the offers is for a plot of land with 300 m². The initial bid is R$368,000 and is located in Ceilândia. Another highlight is a house with a total area of ​​360 m² and 73.8 m² of private area, with three bedrooms and a balcony, in Águas Lindas de Goiás (GO), starting at R$ 105.7 thousand.

who can participate

Any individual or legal entity can participate in the auction, being necessary to register on the website and send the documents mentioned in the Public Notice – by e-mail or attachment at the virtual address itself.

“As it is considered the most transparent and agile means of selling goods, the number of people who resort to auctions to purchase real estate is increasing. However, it is important to emphasize that interested parties should pay attention to the auctions to know which one is more profitable to purchase, which can be the first or the second”, observes auctioneer Douglas Fidalgo.

“We suggest that interested people pay attention to the auctions, because in some cases, the property is cheaper in the first event, mainly because compared to the second, the valuation can be more affordable than the debt value”, he explains.

In addition, Douglas also recommends that research be carried out such as the value of the property on the market and verification of the existence of other debts, status of occupation and conservation of the property.