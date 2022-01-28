Cashier pays installment for penultimate group; see who gets

the payments of Brazil aid, referring to the month of January, are almost coming to an end. This Friday (28/01), Caixa Econômica Federal will pay the installments to those enrolled in the program with NIS final 9. The last deposit will be made on Monday, the 31st, to beneficiaries who have NIS ending in 0. As promised by the government, the installments have a minimum value of R$ 400.

The expectation is that the calendar for february continue following the same logic adopted. That is, payments in the last 10 working days of the month, considering the Social Identification Number of the beneficiaries. It is worth noting that around 3 million people were recently included in Auxílio Brasil. As a result, the number of recipients rose to 17.5 million.

New entrants to the program must receive the official card of Aid Brazil. Either way, it will be possible to move the installments through the Caixa Tem app. The banking institution’s platform has several features for users. Through it, it is possible to make a Pix, check balance, ask questions, make online payments and generate a virtual debit card.

Aid Brasil Calendar: January installments

To consult more information about Auxílio Brasil, beneficiaries can access the official application of the benefit. There is also the possibility of carrying out the same procedure through Caixa Tem. see the Aid Brazil calendar with all January payment dates: