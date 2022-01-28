Chain up for sale: Lithuania to auction former secret CIA prison

VILNIUS – The Lithuanian government real estate fund said on Monday that it intends to sell a facility that secretly operated under the codenames “Project No. The Guardian. Instead of housing stables and bales of hay, the barn in the immediate vicinity of the Lithuanian capital, Vilniusconsists of long corridors that lead to windowless and soundproofed rooms, where “you could do whatever you wanted,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas, who led a parliamentary investigation into the matter, told Reuters. the building in 2010.

The site was part of the secret US surrender program put in place in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks, under which the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) he held suspected Islamist militancy prisoners outside US jurisdiction, where his agents could interrogate them without formally accusing them of any crime. In these places, prisoners were subjected to brutal interrogation tactics, condemned by human rights groups and classified as torture by American judges, including sleep deprivation, solitary confinement and waterboarding.

The Lithuanian Parliament’s investigation of the shed concluded that the site was used by the CIA, but that there is no evidence that the facility served as a prison. “What exactly happened there, we have not determined,” Anusauskas told Reuters, saying the building was “heavily guarded” at the time. Amrit Singh, a lawyer with the human rights organization Open Society Justice Initiative, who has worked on cases regarding the roles of European governments in harboring CIA detention camps on their territories, said a European Court ruling required the Lithuanian government to conduct an “effective investigation”, which has not been done.

“The fact that this place where detainees were tortured and abused was sold without any acknowledgment of the truth, without any meaningful investigation, attests to the fact that impunity reigned supreme in relation to the CIA’s torture program and the complicity of European governments. ”, she stated.

Anusauskas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US government still considers the locations of these detention facilities to be classified information, and a 2014 Senate report that made damning details about the program public referred to the locations using only their aliases.

But the European Court of Human Rights confirmed in recent years that the 10-room barn in the middle of the Lithuanian forest was the prison named Violeta in the Senate report—and that Lithuanian officials knew of the CIA’s activities and cooperated with the US agency.

In 2018, the court heard that prisoners had beards and shaved hair on arrival, were blindfolded, hooded and handcuffed. They were kept in solitary confinement and constantly bombarded with lights and noise.

The court ruled that the Lithuania violated its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights and ordered the country to pay Abu Zubaida — known as the “eternal prisoner” — more than $113,000 in compensation for his treatment there. Lithuania recently released this payment, reported the guardian this month.

Zubaydah claimed he was imprisoned and tortured by the CIA in Lithuania from February 2005 to March 2006. Captured in Pakistan in 2002, he was accused of being a senior member of the al-Qaeda. It was later revealed that he had no involvement with the organization. He has been held without charge in the US ever since. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, was also

held in Lithuanian prison, according to reports.

The 2014 Senate report concluded that the extreme interrogation methods employed on the CIA’s “black sites” were “brutal” and ineffective. Concerns about inadequate access to medical treatment for detainees, media exposure, legal challenges, disputes with foreign governments and “mission fatigue” from CIA agents eroded the controversial program. The secret prisons had already been largely dismantled in September 2006, when the then president, George W. Bushpublicly acknowledged its existence and stated that the sites were empty.

The Lithuanian black site was one of the last to have its activities closed. The CIA closed the facility in 2006 after a hospital refused to admit an agency detainee, Mustafa al-Hawsawi, who suffered a “medical emergency.” The Pentagon refused to help, so the CIA ended up paying millions of dollars to get help from “third countries,” according to a report in the Washington Post 2014. The Lithuanian government then took over the warehouse, and the country’s intelligence service used it as a training center from 2007 to 2018.

Unlike the former Russian prison of KGB in Vilnius, which has become the country’s top tourist attraction, the former CIA prison won’t witness groups of students or history buffs roaming its halls.

As the real estate fund prepares to sell at an unknown price, the government has allowed reporters to search its premises. “We didn’t press any buttons, so we wouldn’t accidentally trigger anything,” a real estate fund official who did not identify himself told Reuters.

Singh raised concerns that the sale of the property will make it even less likely that European and American officials will be held accountable for the abuses that took place there.

“This failure means that, as long as there is no genuine accountability for employing torture practices and/or being an accomplice to torture, there is no substantial way to ensure that torture stops happening,” she said. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO