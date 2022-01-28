Chancellor says Ukraine is prepared for ‘any scenario’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that the priority was for Russia to fail in its plan to “destabilize” his country, but that he did not rule out any other scenario, including a military conflict.

“Our main priority is that Russia does not succeed in its plan to destabilize Ukraine, but we are prepared for any scenario,” Kuleba told a joint press conference in Copenhagen with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

Kuleba believes that Russia’s initial idea is to use force as a threat to destabilize Ukraine, also using cyberattacks and a disinformation campaign, to force Ukraine to make concessions.

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed yesterday in Paris to meet again in Berlin within two weeks to ease the conflict between Moscow and Kiev over the Donbass region and said they were “committed” to reducing differences in their positions.

“We are ready to continue on the path of the Minsk Accords (of 2019), but Russia has to go to the meeting in good faith and with a view to contributing to progress,” Kuleba said, believing such an agreement will ensure that Moscow will continue to follow through. diplomatic channels until then.

The Ukrainian chancellor stressed that his country will not accept any solution on Ukraine that is taken without taking into account his opinion.

Kiev considers it essential to send coordinated political messages to Russia to convince it that its “military operation” will fail, to prepare economic sanctions, strengthen military and economic cooperation with its Western allies and strengthen security in Ukraine.

The Danish government today announced the transfer of 550 million kroner (about 74 million euros) to support Kiev’s democratic reforms, human rights and energy independence.

This aid joins the 860 million crowns (about 116 million euros) from another previous offer, which includes support for various initiatives, including defense policy.