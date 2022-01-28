Changes in the menstrual cycle after vaccine against covid are fleeting, study indicates – 01/27/2022

Research confirms that cycles quickly return to normal, says one of the UK’s leading reproduction experts.

Small changes in the menstrual cycle can happen after taking the covid-19 vaccine, but they are fleeting. So says one of the UK’s leading experts on reproduction, Victoria Male, professor of reproductive immunology at Imperial College London.

She classified studies conducted in the US and Norway, which followed the cycles of women during the immunization process, as “reassuring”.

And he blamed misinformation for fueling infertility concerns.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) says there is no evidence that Covid vaccines affect the ability to have children.

The British government body, equivalent to Anvisa, received more than 37,000 occurrences of unexpected vaginal bleeding, with more intense flow – and delayed menstruation -, after the covid vaccine.

And I’ve always said there’s no evidence of a link to the vaccine, because women’s cycles naturally vary, but scientists have called for more research.

In an editorial in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), Male cites two studies.

One of them, conducted in the US with nearly 4,000 women using a menstrual cycle tracking app, found that their period was delayed by half a day after the second dose of vaccine, but there was no delay after the first.

common complaint

Those who took two doses in the same cycle had a two-day delay, but, according to Male, this was unlikely to happen among women in the UK, where the difference between doses is at least eight weeks.

The cycle length of one in 10 women changed by more than eight days, compared to one in 25 unvaccinated women, but after just two cycles, their periods returned to normal.

Another study, carried out with more than 5,600 people in Norway, shows how the menstrual cycle can vary naturally.

Almost 40% of the women observed at least one change, even before being vaccinated, with the most common complaint being a heavier flow than normal.

“Menstrual cycle changes occur after vaccination, but they are small compared to the natural variation and are quickly reversed,” says Male.

According to her, the women’s concerns arose “from the misinformation that vaccines against covid-19 cause female infertility”.

And more studies of pregnancy rates among couples trying to conceive were needed to make it clear that they didn’t.

A Covid infection, however, “can reduce sperm count and quality” and understanding more about this would mean patients could receive the proper counseling.

A study with users of the same menstrual cycle tracking app is due in the UK soon.

According to Male, the “low priority” of menstrual and reproductive health has taken a long time to get to that point.