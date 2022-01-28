Chevrolet Cruze wins special versions RS and Midnight; check the changes – 01/26/2022

Chevrolet today presented two new special versions for the Cruze family, both in hatch and sedan, called RS and Midnight, respectively.

The two names have already been used before in Brazil with the Onix line, in the same logic: RS for the hatch and Midnight for the sedan, so there are no big news.

General Motors presented the cars, but did not disclose the prices that will be charged for the new versions of the sedan and hatchback. The current line, which has three versions (LT, LTZ and Premier) in both hatch and sedan, starts at R$135,660.

The Cruze Sport6 ​​RS has already been sold in the United States and comes with a black painted rearview mirror cover and roof. The same color is used in the glass frame. The black tie and airfoil complete the package. In addition, the RS version becomes the only option for the hatch.

In the case of the Cruze Midnight, the model comes with the chrome-free finish already used in other cars of the brand in Brazil, but this time it offers more body colors in addition to black gold: the Cruze Midnight will also be available in satin gray and blue. eclipse.

On the outside, the Midnight has few chrome: details on the handles, diamond alloy wheels, the tie frame that is the brand’s symbol and the version’s logo. Inside, the roof lining is also black, matching the rest of the finish.

The mechanics remain the same: four-cylinder engine, 1.4 turboflex, which yields up to 153 hp and 24.5 mkgf. The transmission remains a six-speed automatic with the option of manual shifts. The set underwent a recalibration to meet the Proconve L7.

According to GM, the Cruze Sport6 ​​RS has a tighter calibration, both in the suspension package and in the electric steering system.

