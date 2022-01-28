Chicago soybeans may seek $16/bushel with confirmation of breaks above…

China delayed in soybean purchases needs to buy around 25m/t of soybeans between April and June and if Brazilian supply remains restricted, demand will migrate to the US

podcast Interview with Marcos Araújo – Agrinvest Analyst on the Closing of the Soy Market

Thursday (27) ended with soybean prices in a positive field on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Commodity futures ended the day with gains of 0.50 to 6 points on major contracts, taking May and July to $14.51 a bushel. According to Marcos Araújo, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities, the weather variable in South America and the size of the 2021/22 crop failure should still be the main drivers for prices in the coming weeks.

Araújo says that the estimated number for Brazilian production – which may even be around 131 million tons, or even below that if conditions continue to worsen – has not yet been priced in by Chicago. According to him, the cross-referencing of data from state agencies shows that the breaks were quite aggressive and that the loss has the potential to be greater than what has been observed so far.

Thus, the trend is that soybeans will continue to test even higher levels on the Chicago Stock Exchange – including in an attempt to ration demand – and may reach US$ 16.00 per bushel. Beside the losses, the analyst says that this behavior of the producer of not advancing with new sales at this time contributes to the highs.

With the Brazilian producer not interested in making new sales and with a much lower supply than initially estimated for South America, China could intensify its purchases in the United States, where soybeans could eventually become cheaper than Brazilian. Today, the North American oilseed is about 72 cents more expensive than Brazil’s, but premiums could rise even higher here, combined with new gains in Chicago, resulting in a lower competitiveness of the Brazilian product.

Higher demand for US soybeans, mainly from China, could stimulate new sales by US producers, US stocks, strengthening Chicago and possible pressure, as Araújo explains, from premiums in Brazil. It is already speculated that the Asian nation would have bought a soybean ship for February shipment through the PNW (Pacific ports).

And the Chinese are uncovered with the oilseed for the period from April to June at about 25 million tons, and part of this can be sought in the US if the scenario in Brazil remains or worsens.

“It will be a good fight because the logistical key in the USA is turned to the export of corn”, explains Marcos Araújo.

More than that, domestic demand in Brazil remains very strong, already paying better than exports, which should favor the strengthening of prices in the domestic market.

NATIONAL MARKET

In Brazil, producers, as the analyst explained, sales opportunities can be even better in the first half of the year, however, the producer has to be up to date with his sales, with aligned strategies so that he can participate in the highs that can also be recorded in the second.