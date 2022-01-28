China aligns with Russia and pressures the US

posted on 01/28/2022 06:00



(credit: Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

Russia’s ally, China has become the latest component of the crisis around a threat of invasion of Ukraine. The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Washington to take seriously the demands put forward by the Kremlin to de-escalate tensions. During a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi argued that the security of one country should not come at the expense of the security of another. According to Wang, regional stability should not be guaranteed by strengthening or expanding military blocs.

In a letter sent to the government of Joe Biden, Russia, under Vladimir Putin, asked the United States to stop supporting the inclusion of Ukraine in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The Kremlin also opposes the expansion of the Western military alliance towards Eastern Europe, on the grounds that such a maneuver would place troops and weapons around Russia. The West accuses Putin of preparing an invasion of Ukraine, with the deployment of 100,000 troops near the border. The Pentagon announced yesterday that it had detected an increase in Russian military movements in recent hours.

In the liaison with Blinken, Wang also called on “all parties” to “completely” abandon the “Cold War mentality.” Beijing advocated the formation of a sustainable, balanced and effective European security mechanism through negotiations. “Legitimate security concerns must be taken seriously and addressed,” Xi stressed.

US State Department number three Victoria Nuland said Washington had appealed to Beijing “to use its influence with Moscow to urge diplomacy”. “If there’s a conflict with Ukraine, it won’t be good for China either,” she warned. Biden called the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, yesterday, and underscored his commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US has convened a public meeting of the UN Security Council for Monday to discuss the crisis.

Observer

Head of the Russian Domestic Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (in Moscow), Lilia Shevtsova reminded the Courier that despite strong mutual cooperation, Russia and China still do not form an alliance. “The two countries have different goals and interests in many areas. China is now looking at whether Russia will win this confrontation with the West. In this dialogue with Washington, Beijing calls for a ‘peaceful resolution’ to the conflict. confrontation and use it in self-interest,” he said.

Shevtsova understands that the West is in a trap. “The United States, which leads the way in conflict resolution, wants to reach an agreement with Moscow. However, it is not ready to give up its principles,” she explained. According to the Russian scholar, the next steps in the crisis will depend on the ability of the Americans to consolidate Western unity. “Europe is divided over a deal with Russia. ‘Old Europe’ – basically France and Germany – is ready to compromise. Eastern Europe, the UK and the Baltic countries are pushing for a tough policy in towards Russia. The resolution of the crisis will depend on Putin’s decision on whether or not the costs of the threat of war and the escalation of war are greater than the costs of a retreat.”

Olexiy Haran — professor of comparative politics at Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine) — warns that if Russia tries to control the former Soviet republic, China could replicate the tactics against the capitalist archipelago of Taiwan. “After the US and allies were expelled from Afghanistan last year, a defeat in Ukraine would undermine the credibility of the West. For China, the Russian occupation of Crimea and the threat of attack on Ukraine are an example of how Beijing could try to destabilize Taiwan,” he told the report.

Rumor has it that Xi has asked Putin not to start an aggression against Ukraine during the Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4-20). In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea shortly after the end of the Winter Olympics held in the Russian resort of Sochi. “We don’t know what’s on Putin’s mind. We may have two to three weeks for the West to study a strategy to react to Russian aggression,” Haran said.

Viewpoints



credit: personal archive

By Lilia Shevtsova

War blackmail

“Even President Putin will not answer whether or not Russia is about to invade Ukraine. The Kremlin wants to increase tension to force the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to make concessions. Putin does not want war. He uses the threat to get what he wants. But that doesn’t mean that military action is completely excluded. Ukraine hopes the United States will find a way out.”

Head of the Russian Domestic Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (in Moscow)

By Olexiy Haran



de-escalation means

“The West says that NATO is ready to discuss ways to reduce tension. This would include the reopening of Russian and NATO offices in Brussels and Moscow; and the transparency of military maneuvers, with an invitation to observers. dialogue if Russia is interested. The best way to de-escalate is to threaten sanctions.”

Professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University (Kiev)