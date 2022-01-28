China tells US to ‘take seriously’ Russia’s Ukraine concerns

Tensions increased after NATO increased activities on Ukrainian territory; Chinese diplomat even urged Washington to ‘stop interfering’ in Beijing’s Winter Olympics

THE China asked for the United States “take seriously” the security concerns of the Russia regarding the crisis in Ukraine. The request was made on Thursday, 26, during a call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Tensions began after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato) increase activities on Ukrainian territory. In response, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, sent about 100,000 troops to the border between the countries. “Russia’s reasonable security concerns must be taken seriously and addressed. Regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs,” said Wang Yi, according to the statement released by the Chinese ministry.

The minister also stated that all parties must abandon the “Cold War mentality” and “form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations”. Blinken, however, warned of “the economic and global security risks posed by Russian aggression against Ukraine and agreed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way to proceed,” said his spokesman, Ned Price. During the phone call, Wang Yi even urged Washington to “stop interfering” with the Beijing Winter Olympics. That’s because the United States and other allied countries have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics for “human rights violations” in China. “The most urgent priority now is for the United States to stop interfering with the Beijing Winter Olympics,” Wang said. The minister also urged his colleague to “stop playing with fire” with Taiwan, a source of great tensions between the two powers.

