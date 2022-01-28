Chinese automaker announces electric and hybrid vehicle factory in the interior of SP

With an investment of R$ 10 billion, it is expected that 2 thousand direct jobs will be generated at the factory



Automaker predicts annual revenue of R$ 30 billion – Photo: Disclosure



The Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) announced this Thursday, 27th, that its plans in Brazil foresee long-term investments of around R$ 10 billion, a revenue target of R$ 30 billion in three years and the launch only of electrified vehicles. The cars that the automotive group will sell in the country from the end of this year will be hybrids – technology that combines a conventional internal combustion engine with an electric one – or fully electric.

According to the business plan released this Thursday, the investments will be divided into two phases. As had already been announced five months ago, at the time of the acquisition of the factory that belonged to Mercedes-Benz in Iracemápolis, in the interior of São Paulo, the initial investments will be approximately R$ 4 billion. The amount includes the adaptation of the unit and, as revealed now, the development of local suppliers so that cars manufactured in Brazil have a nationalization rate of 60%.

Also involving the creation of a network of charging stations for electric cars, this first phase will run until 2025 and it is expected that by then 2,000 direct jobs will be generated at the factory, which will be the Great Wall’s largest industrial operation outside China, with annual revenue of R$ 30 billion.

After that, another R$ 6 billion will come between 2026 and 2032, a period in which the production of batteries in Brazil is also on the agenda of the automaker.

“We may even have battery production in Brazil depending on market and production conditions. Brazil has strategic minerals that make up the battery. It is very possible that this will happen in the second investment cycle”, says Pedro Bentancourt, Director of Government Relations at Great Wall.

“Great Wall didn’t come to play with old technology. Electric technology will be brought to Brazil. We will be the first automaker that will only produce electrified cars in the country”, adds the executive.

Located 170 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo, the Iracemápolis plant will undergo works to reach a production capacity of 100,000 cars per year, with the start of the lines scheduled for the first months of next year. The automaker has decided that it will only launch sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, segments that already represent more than half of the cars purchased by Brazilians.

If everything goes according to plan, the first car produced in Brazil will be launched in the second half of 2023. Before that, however, Great Wall starts importing its first cars into the country in the fourth quarter of this year.

By 2025, in the first investment cycle, ten models of the Haval, urban SUV, Tank (luxury off-road SUVs) and Poer (pick-up trucks) brands will be launched. In the second stage of the business plan, the automaker intends to bring the Ora premium electric car brand.

The hybrid cars that will be sold by Great Wall in Brazil will have an electric range of 200 kilometers – that is, they will be able to cover this distance without having to run the fuel engine (gasoline or ethanol).

In addition to serving consumers here, the Brazilian operation will be an export base for Great Wall vehicles to Latin American markets. Brazil is part of the internationalization project that aims to transform the Great Wall into an automotive group with revenues of US$ 95 billion and global sales of 4 million vehicles by 2025. In 2021, the company sold 1.28 million cars worldwide.