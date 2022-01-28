Chinese biologists in Wuhan detect new type of coronavirus in bats in South Africa

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220127/biologos-chineses-de-wuhan-detectam-novo-tipo-de-coronavirus-em-morcegos-na-africa-do-sul-21180173.html
NeoCoV is a close “relative” of the MERS-CoV coronavirus that causes Middle East respiratory syndrome. According to Chinese scientists, the coronavirus identified in South Africa may have cellular penetration principles similar to those of SARS-CoV-2 and be potentially dangerous for humans. The study is available on the bioRxiv portal. Most Chinese researchers work at the University of Wuhan, where the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were discovered in late 2019. Although it was detected in bats, scientists note that the virus has a latent potential for mutation. and as a result it has the ability to penetrate not only animal cells but also humans. The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which caused the COVID-19 pandemic, also uses ACE2 to enter the body. The researchers said that the behavior of the virus needs to be carefully monitored. They emphasized, however, that the nature of NeoCoV has not yet been sufficiently studied.
Chinese biologists from the University of Wuhan reported on the detection of the NeoCoV coronavirus in bats in South Africa and, according to their estimates, the virus can spread between humans.
“In this study we unexpectedly detected that NeoCoV and its close relative PDF-2180-CoV can effectively use some types of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 [ACE2, receptor através do qual alguns coronavírus entram no corpo] of bats and […] of ACE2 of humans to enter [no organismo]”, point out scientists.
The researchers said that the behavior of the virus needs to be carefully monitored. They emphasized, however, that the nature of NeoCoV has not yet been sufficiently studied.