Chris Brown is sued for R$ 108 million after rape accusation

Chris Brown is being sued by a woman who accuses him of rape. According to TMZ, the crime would have happened on Star Island, in Miami (USA), in December 2020.

The lawsuit asks for US$ 20 million (about R$ 108 million) in compensation, alleging serious emotional suffering of the victim.

According to the US website, in the lawsuit, the woman claims that Chris gave her a glass with a drink and they started talking. After he refilled her glass a second time, she says she began to feel “a sudden, inexplicable shift in consciousness.”

Still according to the documents, the woman reports that she also felt “disoriented, physically unstable and started to sleep”, and that the rapper took her to a room. Then, Chris would have closed the door of the place and raped her.

Identified as Jane Doe, the woman claims to be a dancer, choreographer and model. Her lawyers, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, said the alleged rape was not reported at the time because she was a medical student and was embarrassed.

