Clean energy empowers the Russians, who are not a failed petro-state; read analysis – International

Many people fear that the Europe may be about to face a serious energy situation, while the Russia threatens military actions in Ukraine. And for good reason. THE European Union depends on Russia for around 40% of the natural gas it consumes.

Some might see Russia’s actions as the last gasp of a petro-state before the energy transition strips the country of geopolitical power. But this is nothing but an illusion. The transition to a clean energy economy may actually give the Russian president more power, Vladimir Putin.

In a world of “net zero” carbon emissions, major fossil fuel producers – especially Russia – will see their power reduced, assuming they find no way to reshape their economies. But over the next 10 to 20 years, the energy transition will create opportunities for petro-states to wield geopolitical and economic power.

First, this period will be marked by price volatility, which will give a limited number of oil and gas producers greater geopolitical influence. The transition to clean energy risks bringing with it more price volatility, because of mismatches between supply and demand caused by insufficient investment in energy.

The current energy market is a harbinger of things to come. Global investment in oil and gas is currently at record lows as a result of uncertainty about demand in a world that takes the environment more seriously and the dire financial performance of the oil sector over the past decade.

Investment

This low level of investment in oil and gas would be welcome if it were caused by a drop in demand or an increase in investment in clean energy at a rate that would offset the drop in investment in fossil fuels. But the consumption of oil and gas is increasing, with the prospect of maintaining this pace for years. Investment in clean energy is also increasing, but not at a rate to match the growth in energy demand.

Second, as oil and gas production moves away from large Western public companies, oil companies that belong to countries with vast resources will be able to show more strength. Some companies aim to reduce production, and all are under increasing pressure – along with the banks that finance them – to shift investment to carbon-neutral energy sources.

Still, unless demand drops, the production lost by these private Western companies will be taken up, at least in part, by state-owned oil and gas companies, which are less reliant on private financing. This would raise the level of global supply controlled by the OPEC and its allies and, with it, the cartel’s influence on global oil markets.

Third, even in a zero-emissions economy, substantial amounts of oil and gas will still be needed to make up the energy mix.

Priority

The most important steps Western governments can take are to develop policies to control demand for oil and gas and to increase investment in clean energy technologies. More tools are also needed to mitigate price volatility, such as strategic oil and gas inventories.

Preparing for crises in which state-controlled energy providers are able to exert disproportionate geopolitical and economic weight must be a priority for Western leaders./ TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL

*O’SULLIVAN IS A TEACHER AT HARVARD KENNEDY SCHOOL AND BORDOFF IS CO-DIRECTOR OF COLUMBIA CLIMATE SCHOOL