CNM says that readjustment to teachers throws “education down the drain”

The National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) released a note this Thursday (27) in which it criticizes President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to announce a 33.24% increase in the minimum salary for teachers in the country. According to the institution, the measure brings “serious legal uncertainty” and contradicts previous decisions of the government itself.

>> be part of Life and Citizenship channel on Telegram

To arrive at this value, the government used the criterion set out in article 5 of the Teaching Floor Law (Law 11,738/2008). The provision determines that the minimum remuneration of teachers must be updated every year, in January, in the same percentage of growth of the national minimum cost per student, in the initial years of elementary school, used in Fundeb (Fund for Maintenance of Basic Education Development). and appreciation of Education Professionals).

As Fundeb’s rules changed in 2020, with a greater volume of Union resources, including leftovers (used in a questionable way by municipalities), this student/year Fundeb value increased significantly. According to an ordinance of the Ministry of Education (MEC), the minimum cost per student in 2021 was BRL 4,462.83, 33.24% more compared to 2020, when it was equivalent to BRL 3,349.56.

On January 14, the MEC released a note in which it said it understood that the criterion provided for in the Teaching Floor Law would no longer fit the Constitutional Amendment (EC) 108, which created the new Fundeb. According to the document, the Floor Law had been formatted by Fundeb’s old model and, now, an adjustment would be necessary. In fact, EC 108, in item XII to article 212-A, determines that a later specific law would provide for the minimum salary for teachers.

On January 24, the Education Commission of the Chamber of Deputies condemned the MEC’s ​​position, defending full compliance with the readjustment enshrined in the Floor Law. MEC sources say that, behind the scenes, governors and mayors tried to avoid the increase, but not publicly, because of the wear and tear of the refusal in an election year. Interlocutors claim that, in view of this scenario, in order not to carry the political burden of the issue, even with the indebtedness of states and municipalities, Palácio do Planalto decided to comply with the request of parliamentarians.

According to the CNM, the readjustment, if confirmed, will make 90% of the resources of the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and Valuing Education Professionals (Fundeb) be directed to the payment of personnel. The CNM also highlights that it will recommend that mayors carry out readjustments only according to inflation, “until new information is provided by the federal government”.