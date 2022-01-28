Confaz approves freezing of ICMS on fuels until March 31

posted on 01/27/2022 12:44 / updated on 01/27/2022 12:45



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The National Committee for Finance Policy (Confaz) approved, this Thursday (27/1), the extension of the deadline for freezing fuel prices for the calculation of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) until March 31 and demands complementary measures from the federal government.

The decision was unanimous among the 27 State Secretaries of Finance and the Federal District, during the 344th Extraordinary Meeting, where the wording of Agreement 110/2007 was changed to extend, until the end of March, the freezing of the weighted average price to the final consumer. (PMPF) of ICMS on fuel.

“The freezing of the PMPF, which serves as the basis for calculating the ICMS to be collected on the final price of gasoline, diesel and ethanol, was initially decided on October 29, 2021, in a decision by Confaz, valid until October 31, 2021. January. This Thursday’s decision keeps the PMPF in force on November 1, 2021 unchanged for another 60 days, which will have its validity extended until March 31,” said the note from the National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of States and Federal District (Comsefaz).

The issue of fuel prices and the freezing of the PMPF has been widely discussed in recent days, according to the entity. This Wednesday (26), the Forum of Governors released a note recommending the approval of the freezing of the PMPF as a provisional measure to contribute to the control of fuel increases. The governors defend, however, that structural solutions be created to stabilize fuel prices, such as a price equalization fund.

The decision to freeze the PMPF was intended to signal the willingness of states to contain the frequent readjustments of gasoline, diesel and ethanol, as well as to demonstrate that this route in no way influences the rise in prices.

Comsefaz had informed, in the note, that the finance secretaries understand that freezing the ICMS alone is not enough to prevent fuel readjustments, “since the central elements of the increases are the variation of the dollar and Petrobras’ policy of parity with the international oil market”.

lag

According to data from the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE) in the last update on average fuel prices, the lag of gasoline and diesel prices practiced in the domestic market in relation to the United States is 13% and 9.2%, respectively.

Comsefaz also informed that it supports the creation of the equalization fund as a way of preventing the readjustments of the barrel of oil in the international market from being passed on to the final price of fuels, as has been the case, generating frequent increases.

On January 14, the entity informed that there will only be control over fuel adjustments with the end of the deregulation created by Petrobras’ price policy change in 2017 or with the approval of the broad tax reform, along the lines of PEC 110/2019, which is in the Senate, ready to be voted on”.





