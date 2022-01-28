consultation, registration, how to receive and even when to go; ask questions about the benefit

THE gas allowance started being paid by the federal government last Tuesday (18), to soften the effects of the pandemic. There are 5.47 million families in the country, in a situation of social vulnerability receiving the benefit.

Remembering that in December of last year, 108,000 people living in municipalities affected by the rains in Bahia and Minas Gerais received the Auxílio Gás.

Among the biggest questions about Auxílio Gás are registration, consultation, how to receive and who is entitled. Check out these answers below. THE Gas Aid and Brazil Aid calendar in January has begun. Check it out here.

How does Gas Aid work?

Auxílio Gás is a benefit paid to families to help with the purchase of 13 kg gas cylinder. Payment is made every 2 months.

Who is entitled to the Gas Aid? How do I know if I am entitled to the 2022 Gas Aid?

Only those who are included in the CadUnique and has at least one family member who receives the Continuing Payment Benefit (BPC).

The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.

Consultation Gas Assistance

The benefit can be consulted using the Auxílio Brasil and Caixa Tem apps, in addition to calling 111.

Registration Gas Aid

It is not necessary to register to receive the benefit. The families were selected by the Ministry of Citizenship, according to the program criteria.

How to register for Auxílio Gás?

The Gas Aid will benefit 5.5 million families. There is no need to register, just be included in CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

How long will the Gas Aid last?

With an expected duration of five years, the program will benefit 5.5 million families by the end of 2026.

What is the value of the Gas Aid?

Auxílio Gás pays 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder every two months. Currently, the installment is equivalent to R$ 52.

The money will be credited according to the NIS, Social Identification Number of the beneficiaries, until January 31st. The government is investing, this month, almost R$ 285 million in payments.

Where does the Gas Aid fall?

The cards used to withdraw the Auxílio Brasil can be used to receive the gas allowance. Withdrawals can be made at Caixa branches, lottery outlets, and Caixa Aqui banking correspondents.