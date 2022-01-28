Controller, Matias kills Elisa and blames Davi · TV News

Beyond the Illusion will have a family tragedy in its first phase. Controller Matias (Antonio Calloni) will kill his daughter Elisa (Larissa Manoela) by mistake while trying to murder her boyfriend, the magician Davi (Rafael Vitti). However, he will blame the good guy for the crime in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the plot that premieres on February 7, the authoritarian judge played by Calloni will not accept the romance of the firstborn with the street magician, who he will consider a scammer just for being a humble boy.

One day, the protagonist played by Larissa Manoela will go out in hiding to find her great love. When Matias finds out about the escape, he gets angry, goes after the heiress at the boarding house where the son-in-law lives and catches the couple.

Out of his mind, the magistrate will drag his daughter back to the hotel where the family will be staying in Minas Gerais and leave her locked in her room. The crook will take a gun and return to the boarding house to settle with Davi, according to a column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

What the villain will not imagine is that Elisa will escape from the hotel with the help of her younger sister, Isadora (Sofia Budke), and return to the boarding house. Father, daughter and son-in-law will have a heated argument, and Matias will point the gun at the magician. Because of arthrosis, his knee will fail at the time of the shot, and he will hit his daughter, who will die instantly.

With the law on his side, the judge will place the blame on David, who will be arrested and spend years in jail until he manages to escape. There will be a time passage of ten years, and the magician will meet Isadora (Larissa Manoela), the sister of his great love. He will then live a love triangle with his ex-sister-in-law and Joaquim (Danilo Mesquista).

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations about soap operas, TV and celebrities: