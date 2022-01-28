Coordinator of the Faculty of Medicine at UnB leaves her position after requiring a passport for the vaccine against Covid-19 | Federal District

The coordinator of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Brasília (UnB), Selma Kuckelhaus, left her post after the institution approved the requirement for proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in all buildings. In a note, the teacher says that she is part of the group of non-immunized servers and that it was in “disagreement with the management”.

The decision to require proof of complete vaccination for entry into any building of the institution was taken on Thursday, at a meeting of the Board of Directors (CAD) of UnB. The measure takes effect on 15 days.

In a note, UnB states that it “remains guided by science and democracy, preserving lives” and that professors in charge of course coordination can leave the function by their own decision. “In carrying out its mission, UnB advises that, in addition to adopting safety protocols, the entire population is vaccinated,” he said.

In the text released by the professor, she says that she is “sensitive to the pandemic moment”, but claims that the safety and effectiveness of vaccination “raise numerous questions”. Specialists and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), however, discard this thesis and assure that immunizers are safe, tested and effective.

The Faculty of Medicine at UnB even participated in the tests with CoronaVac, still in 2020. The studies in the capital were coordinated by the current director of the unit, Gustavo Romero.

Selma says that she considers the mandatory passport an “incongruity”, since there are people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have “natural immunity”. However, there are proven cases of reinfection with the new coronavirus, including in the Federal District, and studies show that people who have become infected still transmit the virus.

“I am a staunch defender of individual liberties,” he says in the letter.

proof of vaccination

The proposal to demand proof of vaccination was approved with 47 votes in favor and two abstentions. According to the text, the academic and administrative units, “when strictly necessary, may decide not to allow the participation in specific activities, carried out outside the University, such as internships, field work and trips, of those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19”. “.

The measure is valid for anyone, including visitors. Also according to the proposal, vaccination is only considered complete after receiving all the doses available during the period in the DF, including boosters.

During the meeting, the dean of UnB, Márcia Abrahão, said that the determination is also a message:

“It is very important, in addition to the decision itself, to signal the internal and external community about the importance of vaccination, so that we can overcome this moment and others that will come in the pandemic”, he said.

UnB resumed classes, referring to the second semester of 2021, on January 17. Some units resumed face-to-face meetings, such as at the Ceilândia campus, at the Faculty of Technology and at the Faculty of Health Sciences.

Other units decided to postpone the return of face-to-face activities, such as the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine and the Faculty of Law, due to the high rate of daily cases of Covid-19.