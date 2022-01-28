Corinthians reaches an agreement with European club and releases derson for exams

Midfielder Éderson, who played in the 2021 season on loan from Corinthians to Fortaleza, has an agreement with Salernitana, from Italy. The player was released by Timão to undergo examinations at the European club.

Éderson has a contract with Timão until January 2025. According to a note released by Corinthians this Friday morning, the Parque São Jorge club entered into an agreement with the Italian team on the sale of the player’s economic rights – according to the club’s latest balance sheet, 70% of the amount belongs to Corinthians.

Last Monday, journalist Nicolo Schira, known for his work with the football market, had already reported Salernitana’s interest in Éderson. As determined by my wheelsince then the club’s board was waiting for a proposal by the steering wheel.

Éderson arrived at Corinthians in 2020 after a spell at Cruzeiro. In March 2021, outside the plans of the then coach Vagner Mancini, the player was loaned to Fortaleza in March, gained space in the northeast team and matured.

In 2021, he was one of the team’s highlights, appearing in 58 games, scoring three goals and providing three assists throughout the season. His loan had been renewed for 2022, but Fortaleza accepted the condition of releasing Éderson if there was a proposal.

For the São Jorge park club, Éderson has 25 games. In all, there are ten victories, seven draws and eight defeats, in addition to three goals scored. The youngster created a lot of expectation in the crowd with his first appearances, but he still hasn’t managed to establish himself in the squad.

