Council decides to maintain the dismissal of prosecutor who hired a billboard to support Lava Jato | Politics

The prosecutor’s dismissal was decided in October last year based on the fact that Castor had hired a billboard that praised Lava Jato. The prosecutor was part of the operation’s task force and left the team after the case became public (remember the case below).

The g1 was trying to locate Castor’s defense until the last update of this report. In a note at the time of his dismissal, he stated that the fault attributed to him was committed outside the exercise of his function and without involving public resources; that the penalty was disproportionate; and that sanctions could only be applied by an absolute majority.

When the dismissal was decided, by 6 votes to 5, most CNMP members understood that Castor de Mattos had violated functional duties, which constituted an act of improbity.

In this Thursday’s session (27), the prosecutor’s appeal was rejected by 10 votes to 1.

The only vote against was that of councilor Antônio Edílio Magalhães Teixeira, who even asked for the floor to present the arguments, but he did not do so because the process is under secrecy. The councilor undertook to put together a written vote.

The panel was installed in 2019 in Curitiba and displayed images of nine prosecutors and the following sentence: “Welcome to the Republic of Curitiba. Land of Operation Lava Jato, the investigation that changed the country. Here the law is fulfilled. March 17 — 5 years of Operation Lava Jato — Brazil is grateful”.