Covid-19: Brazil breaks new record of cases registered in 24 hours

Brazil broke a new record for cases registered in 24 hours. In between and , 224,567 positive diagnoses of covid-19 were confirmed by the health authorities. It was the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. With these new data, the total number of people infected since the arrival of the coronavirus in Brazil reached 24,535,884. the Ministry of Health’s information panel accounted for 24,311,317 accumulated cases.

The total number of cases being monitored for covid-19 stands at 1,875,303. The term is given to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were neither discharged nor progressed to death.

The number of people who lost their lives as a result of covid-19 reached 624,413. In 24 hours, 570 deaths were recorded by health authorities. The information system accounted for 623,843 deaths caused by covid-19.

There are still 3,146 deaths under investigation. The deaths under investigation occur because there are cases in which the patient died, but the investigation if the cause was covid-19 still requires further tests and procedures.

Up until , 22,036,168 people have recovered from covid-19. The number corresponds to 89.8% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data are in the daily update of the Ministry of Health, released this fair (26). It consolidates the information sent by municipal and state health departments on cases and deaths associated with covid-19.

The numbers are generally lower on Sundays, Mondays or the days following holidays due to the reduction of teams to feed the data. At Tuesdays and two days after holidays, there are usually more daily records due to the accumulation of updated data.

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (156,950), Rio de Janeiro (69,726), Minas Gerais (57,038), Paraná (41,065) and Rio Grande do Sul (36,749).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (1,860), Amapá (2,043), Roraima (2,086), Tocantins (3,986) and Sergipe (6,079).



Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates information on the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

Vaccination

until this On Friday (26), 350.4 million doses were administered, 163.5 million with the 1st dose and 150.9 million with the 2nd dose or single dose. Another 35.6 million have already received the booster dose.