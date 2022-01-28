Covid-19 can be transmitted even after a period of quarantine, says study

posted on 1/28/2022 1:12 PM / updated on 1/28/2022 1:13 PM



(credit: STR/AFP)

About 8% of people infected with covid-19 can continue to transmit the disease for more than two months, even without symptoms. This is the conclusion of a study carried out by researchers affiliated with the Plataforma Científica Pasteur-USP, a partnership between the Pasteur Institute of France, the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, followed 38 patients who tested positive for covid-19 between April and November 2020. Of these, three people continued to have the virus in their bodies for more than 70 days. In one of them, a 38-year-old man, who showed mild symptoms of covid for 20 days, the new coronavirus continued to be detected in his body and mutated for 232 days.

The researchers point out that the evidence reinforces the need for mask use and social distancing. In addition to the importance of the vaccine.

Another study, carried out by the Institute of Tropical Medicine at the University of São Paulo (IMT-USP) in 2021, collected 29 samples of nasopharyngeal secretions from patients who tested positive for covid-19 on the tenth day after the onset of symptoms and inoculated into cells. grown in the laboratory. In 25% of the cases, the viruses present in the samples were able to infect the cells and replicate in vitro. According to the researchers, this shows that these people could still infect others.

This week, the federal government reduced the period of absence from work for people with covid-19 from 15 to 10 days. The ordinance also says that the period of leave can be reduced to seven days, if the employee presents a negative result in a test by molecular method or antigen test, from the fifth day after contact.

Guidance on isolation was also updated by the Ministry of Health in January. The recommendation now is that, if there are no more symptoms on the seventh day, the person can come out of isolation. There is also the possibility of leaving isolation on the fifth day, the patient no longer has any respiratory symptoms, does not have a fever and has not used antipyretic medication for 24 hours, he can take a quick test for covid-19. If the test is negative for the virus, he is also cleared.

The guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) is that isolation is at least 10 days.



