Covid-19 could be monitored like the flu after this wave | Covid-19

It will not be an immediate change, but the surveillance of covid-19 could be carried out in a similar way to what happens with seasonal flu, based on sampling carried out by “sentinels”, which include hospitals and laboratories. In this way, it will be possible to have weekly estimates of the evolution of the disease. This is what a model that the National Institute of Health Doctor Ricardo Jorge (Insa) is studying and which should be implemented after the current wave of the pandemic.

The solution lies, for now, on the theoretical plane. Insa is developing the model and the final decision is up to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) – which so far has not publicly commented on the subject. The transition to a new covid-19 surveillance system will also not be immediate, not least because health services are still grappling with the wave of the disease that has caused more infections. Experts point to late spring or early summer, when SARS-CoV-2 has had the least impact, to introduce changes.

But the two models could exist simultaneously before that, say experts from Insa to the Newspaper and to Rádio Renascença, which, this Friday, will give an account of some details about the new surveillance system.

Insa’s intention is to monitor the evolution of covid-19 in the same way as the monitoring of the flu virus and other respiratory viruses, such as rhinovirus or respiratory syncytial virus, through “sentinels”. This model includes a network of sentinel physicians, created in 1989, as well as emergency and obstetric services in hospitals, intensive care units and the laboratory network.

When a user goes to the family doctor or hospital, samples are taken for analysis. this decision does not cover all patients, done by sampling. In this way, it will be possible, on a regular basis and with the same criteria, to identify cases of covid-19, flu and other respiratory infections, so that there are weekly estimates that allow understanding the evolution of the disease. This implies that all cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are no longer counted, as until now. In other words, it will be the end of the DGS daily bulletins, announced several times, but never materialized.







Last week, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had already asked European countries to consider a change in strategy in the fight against covid-19, starting to monitor it as if it were the flu virus.

This change could also encompass the vaccination strategy. According to Insa specialists consulted by the Newspaper and the Renaissance, the scenario may go through a period of annual vaccination against covid-19, as is already the case with the flu, with vaccination campaigns focused on higher risk groups.