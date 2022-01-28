Covid-19 could be monitored like the flu after this wave | Covid-19

It will not be an immediate change, but the surveillance of covid-19 could be carried out in a similar way to what happens with seasonal flu, based on sampling carried out by “sentinels”, which include hospitals and laboratories. In this way, it will be possible to have weekly estimates of the evolution of the disease. This is what a model that the National Institute of Health Doctor Ricardo Jorge (Insa) is studying and which should be implemented after the current wave of the pandemic.

