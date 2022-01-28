Covid-19: Infected and vaccinated people acquire “superimmunity” | coronavirus

People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and who are vaccinated acquire a “super-immunity” that is far superior to the immune protection of those who just received the vaccine, suggests a study released this Tuesday. “The immune response measured in blood serum revealed more abundant and more effective antibodies than immunity generated by vaccination alone”, indicate the conclusions of the investigation at the University of Oregon (OHSU), in the United States, published in the journal Science Immunology.

The study was carried out before the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, but the researchers expect the hybrid immune responses to be similar with the new variant considered highly transmissible. “It makes no difference whether a person is infected and then vaccinated or whether a person is vaccinated and then infected. In both cases, you will get a very robust immune response – incredibly high,” said Fikadu Tafesse, co-author of the study and professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at OHSU, quoted in a university statement.







The research involved a total of 104 people vaccinated against covid-19 and divided into three groups: 42 vaccinated without infection, 31 vaccinated after an infection and another 31 who became infected after vaccination. With study participants controlled for age, sex, and timing of vaccination and infection, researchers took blood samples from each participant who had been exposed to three live SARS-CoV-2 virus variants in a laboratory setting.

The OHSU experts came to the conclusion that the two groups with “hybrid immunity” – infected and vaccinated – generated higher levels of immunity compared to the group that was vaccinated without infection. “It is expected that, at this point, many vaccinated people will end up infected and therefore with a form of hybrid immunity,” said Bill Messer, professor of immunology and infectious diseases at OHSU, also quoted in the statement.







For Marcel Curlin, an infectious disease specialist at the US institution, the immunity conferred by natural infection “is variable” from person to person, but when combined with vaccination, “almost always provides very strong responses”. “These results point to a time when SARS-CoV-2 can become a mild endemic infection, such as a seasonal respiratory tract infection, rather than a pandemic,” said Marcel Curlin.

Several teams of scientists have explored the differences we can see between protection provided by a vaccine and protection provided by a (natural) infection and then also by the vaccine, the so-called hybrid immunity or super immunity. Previous studies have shown that people who have recovered from Covid-19 have a stronger immune response (produce more and more potent antibodies) after being vaccinated than those who have never been infected. There are some studies that not only indicate that the hybrid version is more effective in preventing new infections, but also in preventing transmission.

In September, for example, a study published in the journal nature confirmed this hypothesis, but added a new layer of complexity. It is necessary to take into account the moment when the infection took place and also the moment of vaccination, because even this hybrid and supposedly powerful side of protection varies between individuals.