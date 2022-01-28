Covid-19: Infected and vaccinated people acquire “superimmunity” | coronavirus

Abhishek Pratap

People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and who are vaccinated acquire a “super-immunity” that is far superior to the immune protection of those who just received the vaccine, suggests a study released this Tuesday. “The immune response measured in blood serum revealed more abundant and more effective antibodies than immunity generated by vaccination alone”, indicate the conclusions of the investigation at the University of Oregon (OHSU), in the United States, published in the journal Science Immunology.

