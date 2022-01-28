Covid-19: research points to reinfection with omicron-derived subvariant – 01/27/2022

This Thursday’s newspaper Le Figaro (27) features an article about the BA.2 subvariant, identified in several European countries, including France. Research carried out in Denmark points to the recontamination power of this lineage in those who have already been infected by the omicron.

The newspaper Le Figaro this Thursday (27) brings an article about the subvariant BA.2, identified in several European countries, including France. Research carried out in Denmark points to the recontamination power of this lineage in those who have already been infected by the omicron.

The diary presents the results of the first research carried out on the subvariant derived from the omicron: “more transmissible, but not more serious”, he says. This is also how BA.2 is presented by the Danish health authorities – who have a state-of-the-art virological screening system.

Omicron has been spreading at full speed all over the world since it was identified by South Africa at the end of November 2021. But BA.2 has an even greater contagion potential, accounting for 65% of positive cases currently in Denmark. This small country of 6 million people today has the highest rate of Covid-19 infection in Europe, with “45,000 people infected every day”, he points out. Le Figaro.

In an interview with the newspaper, Anders Fomsgaard, head of the research and development laboratory on viruses at the National Vaccine Institute of Denmark, confirms that BA.2 is indeed more contagious than the omicron. According to him, traces of this subvariant were found in samples collected in the country on November 1st, that is, three weeks before the omicron was formally identified in South Africa.

However, despite causing an increase in benign infections, the specialist indicates that so far it has not been studied, for example, which age groups are most affected by the subvariant, the level of immunization of infected people and whether BA.2 results in more hospitalizations than the omni.

What the Danish research has been able to point out, for now, is that there are more differences between the Omicron and BA.2 than between the alpha variant and the original strain coming from China.

This data is fundamental because a reinfection by BA.2 could occur in those who have already been contaminated by the omicron: “a theoretical possibility”, says Anders Fomsgaard, emphasizing that other studies are currently being carried out on this issue. Results are expected to be obtained in up to two weeks.

French Health Minister Olivier Verán also pointed to the “potential recontamination power” of BA.2. In an interview with French TV, he declared on Tuesday (25) that “human cells already exposed to the micron might not recognize the subvariant”.

To date, France has identified 60 BA.2 infections. However, the minister himself stresses that this number may not represent reality. “The experience with the onomicron has shown us that we can have thousands of cases in a few days or weeks,” explained Oliver Verán.