Covid-22 x Covid-19: from a pandemic to an endemic?

α (alpha), β (beta), γ (gamma), δ (delta), ε(epsilon), ζ (zeta), η (eta), θ(theta),

ι (iota), κ(cover), λ( lambda), μ(mi) , ν(nu), ξ(xi), ο(omicron), π(pi), ρ(rô),

σ(sigma), τ(tau), υ(upsilon), φ(fi), χ(chi),ψ(psi), ω(omega):

Composed of 24 letters, this is the Greek alphabet, created centuries ago, but which has never been so familiar to all of us, or rather, five letters of this alphabet have become part of our lives recently: alpha, beta, delta, gamma and omicron. as the variants of the Sars-cov-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 disease.

Recently, the famous multidisciplinary journal Nature asked the most of 100 infectologists, immunologists and virologists working with the coronavirus if it could be eradicated. Almost 90% of respondents answered that the coronavirus from an epidemic will become an endemic, that is, Sars-cov 2, the virus that causes Covid-19, will continue to circulate around the world. The eradication of the new coronavirus even with mass vaccination, as it was with polio, is a very unlikely scenario today.

The fact is that when there is an endemic disease, that is, one that remains circulating among the entire world population, society needs to learn to live according to this reality, which presents distinct peculiarities when compared to a pandemic.

Just as Sars-cov-2 is adapting, we need to adapt to the new reality: we are experiencing the transition from a global epidemic to a worldwide endemic. The faster we adapt, the less Covid-19 will dominate our lives. The fact that we have not eradicated the virus does not mean that deaths, serious illness or social isolation will continue on the scales seen so far.

The only certainty we have about the future of Covid-19 is uncertainty.

No one is able to predict what will come next. We depend on many variables, such as the type of immunity people will acquire from vaccination and through the infections themselves, and how the virus will evolve.

Influenza and the four other human coronaviruses that cause common colds are also endemic, but a combination of annual vaccines with population-acquired immunity makes the entire world protect itself from deaths caused by these seasonal diseases without the use of greater restrictions. .

Today, a few hours ago, the WHO (world health organization) just reported the highest number of new global cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, referring to the period from 17 to 23 January, cases of Covid-19 increased by 5% compared to the previous week, with more than 21 million new cases reported.

In all six WHO regions, representing the highest number of weekly cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, therefore, the year 2022 is the year the world must accept the fact that SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay. .

A new study, published last week, done in collaboration between the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the US and Kaiser Permanente, showed that infections with the omicron variant are associated with a 91% reduction in the risk of death compared to by Delta variant infections. Although this study is still in pre-print, that is, it has not been peer-reviewed, the data are noteworthy, since 52,297 cases of Ômicron and 16,982 cases of Delta were evaluated. Those involved tested positive in the US between November 30, 2021 and January 1, 2022.

In the study, no patient with the Ômicron in the study required mechanical ventilation.

In addition, patients infected with Ômicron had a shorter hospital stay compared to patients infected with Delta. The length of stay was approximately 70% shorter, with the median length of stay being 1.5 days for Ômicron, compared to around five days for Delta.

While we are indeed seeing early evidence that Omicron is less severe than Delta and that those infected are less likely to need hospitalization, it is important to note that Omicron remains much more transmissible than Delta.

One thing hasn’t changed:

Vaccinated patients continue to be less likely to contract serious illness from Omicron or any other SARS cov 2 variant.

But the news is not as good as it seems. According to the CDC, Omicron’s average new case is 5 times that of Delta. Rapid increases in cases are leading to increases in hospitalizations and deaths, especially among the unvaccinated, and may continue to increase for several weeks even after the number of cases begins to decline, which ultimately saturates health systems and healthcare professionals around the world.

Patients who are not vaccinated are at a much greater risk of serious illness caused by Omicron than those who are vaccinated, as well as by any other variant.

The risk of death from Delta among the unvaccinated was at least 10 times greater than the risk of death among the vaccinated.

Data released last week by the CDC showed that adults age 65 and older who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are 49 times more likely to be hospitalized than seniors who received 3 doses of the vaccine. Likewise, unvaccinated adults aged 50 to 64 are 44 times more likely to go to the hospital compared to adults with all three doses. Unvaccinated adults aged 18 to 49 were 12 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to unvaccinated adults. Patients aged 12 to 17 years who were not vaccinated were nine times more likely to be hospitalized compared to those who were vaccinated.

Individually, for vaccinated people, the Covid-19 caused by Ômicron, the “Covid-22”, can be similar in symptoms to the flu (influenza) in many ways.

For the vast majority of people vaccinated, Omicron is likely to cause symptoms such as: sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite and cough.

Although they can also occur, fever and loss or alteration of taste and smell do not seem to be as common as in previous variants of Sars-cov-2.

The Ômicron variant is so transmissible that it is being compared, in this respect, by many experts, to measles. So if you have flu symptoms today, see your doctor and don’t doubt it, it’s probably Covid!

We cannot predict the future of Covid-19, but we can increase our resilience and ability to adapt to the new reality. This does not mean that Covid-19 has to dominate our lives. We can make a big difference by taking simple actions to limit transmission, protect the most vulnerable from infection and protect healthcare. In addition, newer antiviral drugs are already on the market that can be given early in the infection to reduce the chance of serious illness and death.

What lays ahead?

The UK is moving forward with its plan to learn to live with the new coronavirus. From this Thursday, people in England will no longer need to show their Covid passes to enter nightclubs and other large venues. Masks are no longer mandatory in any public places, although they are still recommended on public transport.

The Netherlands has reopened almost all its services, hotel and leisure, after a prolonged lockdown.

Denmark, which in the past has made many restrictions, has declared that some of its rules are closed for the pandemic.

The French government announced last week that it will begin relaxing its Covid-19 rules next week, despite reporting some of the highest case numbers of the entire pandemic.

How can we prepare for what is yet to come?

Human beings are dependent on bonds with other humans and are gregarious by nature. The isolation that protected us so much hurt us too. The cases of depression and anxiety have increased a lot. The risk of adolescents indulging in drugs and suicide also causes concern and amazement. The impact of our children facing a world of faceless people is something we have yet to discover in the future. Finally, some questions are necessary and relevant.

If on this new path the virus takes on a more benign form and with the new resources we have to fight it, how long will we have to fear it like at the beginning of this sad journey. With the population so emotionally compromised and the world economies shattered, how much more is it justified to repeat defense strategies that merely repeated those of a hundred years ago.

It is also worth remembering that, at the beginning, we still had the hope that this would be a short-lived event. depending on our perception of risk within this true era of viruses.

If today we have the impression that the virus is here to stay, we have learned that prolonged isolation makes you sick more than it protects. We still need to learn how to move forward, armed with our new weapons of protection and less afraid of viruses than of loneliness.

The physician and writer Viktor Frankl, founder of logotherapy, considered the third Viennese school of psychotherapy (the other two are those of Freud and Adler) in his book “In Search of Meaning”, he explains that for him the individual’s search for a Meaning in life is the primary motivating force for human beings.

“When we can no longer change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves. It doesn’t matter what we still have to expect from life, but what life expects of us.” (Viktor Frankl).

We need, indeed, to remain cautious, but to do our best so that “no letter of the Greek alphabet”, makes the fear of dying, stop us from continuing to live.

Article written by

Dr.Fabiano M. Serfaty is a specialist in internal medicine and endocrinology. Veja Rio columnist. Master in endocrinology;

Dr. José Alberto Zusman is a physician specializing in psychiatry. President of the Psychoanalytic Society of Rio de Janeiro (SPRJ), Post-Doctor UFRJ/Harvard, Full Member of the Health Commission of the International Psychoanalytic Association (IPA), Professor of the Post-Graduate Program in Psychiatry and Mental Health (IPUB);

Dr. Marcelo Kalichsztein is a specialist in internal medicine, pulmonology and intensive care. Master in clinical medicine pulmonology emphasis. Specialist in intensive care by AMIB. CTI coordinator São José Health Center in Rio de Janeiro;

Dr. Mario Fritsch is a physician specializing in internal medicine and cardiology. Head Professor of Internal Medicine at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro).

