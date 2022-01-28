Cryptocurrencies can help fight inflation in Brazil, says Rio innovation secretary

Cryptocurrencies can help fight inflation in Brazil and prevent consumers from losing purchasing power, said the Secretary of Economic Development, Innovation and Simplification of the City of Rio de Janeiro, Chicão Bulhões, in an interview with CoinDesk this Thursday (27). ).

For Bulhões, despite the volatility of Bitcoin (BTC), which fell by almost 50% in about three months, the deflationary nature of some cryptoassets can be an ally amid the rise in prices in the economy, and has an important role in combating inequalities in the country.

“The last four years have been difficult for Brazil, with inflation. And we know that some cryptocurrencies are deflationary and can be used for people not to lose purchasing power. This left people interested in the possibility of having an alternative to central banks, and of having more possibilities to fight inequality,” he said.

Eduardo Paes (DEM), mayor of Rio, recently announced plans for the adoption of cryptocurrencies, including ways to encourage the use of digital assets through discounts to the taxpayer, such as in the payment of IPTU, for example. In addition, the city plans to create cryptocurrency Crypto Rio and invest 1% of the Treasury in cryptocurrencies.

The city also wants to become an innovation hub for the crypto and blockchain sector, with investments to create Porto Maravalley, an area of ​​Porto Maravilha with tax incentives for companies in the technology sector.

“We know that [o Bitcoin] It’s volatile, which some people criticize us for, but it’s the future, and Rio wants to be a benchmark for the world as a crypto-friendly city like Miami or Zug, Switzerland,” said Rio’s innovation secretary. .

The Miami experience is the city’s main benchmark for the cryptocurrency project. It was the first in the United States to launch its own cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin, which raised $7.1 million in investments in its first few months.

The mayor of Miami, Republican Francis Suarez, receives salary in Bitcoin, participated in the announcement of the Carioca initiative during Rio Innovation Week, held in the second week of January.

“We believe that we are similar to Miami, we have the beaches, a good place to live, creativity,” said Bulhões, who also praised the El Salvador experience, but avoided commenting on the recent clash between the Central American country and the Fund International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The secretary admitted that there is distrust among Brazilians in relation to cryptocurrencies, especially after the case of the Pharaoh of Bitcoin, accused of fraud against thousands of investors in Cabo Frio and other cities close to Rio. However, he adopted an optimistic tone.

“People are not so confident with cryptocurrencies because of this big case in Brazil, but we have big players in the city, which also have market share in other countries,” recalled Bulhões, citing companies such as Hashdex and Transfero, which have offices in the city. and were founded by cariocas.

The city hall created a working group to propose actions related to the development of the crypto market with the objective of boosting the Carioca economy in this universe. The group, coordinated by the Municipal Department of Finance and Planning in partnership with the Department of Economic Development, Innovation and Simplification, will publish the results of the work in the next three months.

