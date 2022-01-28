Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Seeks Stability Amid $670 Million Withdrawals, Sandbox Rises After Warner Deal, Luna Plummets

After extending losses yesterday with traders and investors digesting the Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement that US interest rates are expected to rise soon, Bitcoin (BTC) returns to seek stability this Friday (28), trading at $36,572 at 7:20 am.

Despite operating below the roughly $38,500 it hit before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks, analysts point out that Bitcoin’s reaction could be worse, as it hasn’t entirely erased this week’s rally. On Monday, the cryptocurrency reached $33,000.

The expectation of interest rate hikes in the US has a direct impact on the returns of treasuries Americans, who become more attractive to the most cautious investor and end up sucking capital from financial products considered more risky, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

“The macroeconomic scenario continues to put pressure on the digital asset market and the correlation of cryptocurrencies with risk assets remains high”, points out XP in a report.

The scenario also favors the dollar, which has been gaining strength in the world, as measured by the DXY index, which has already risen about 1.77% this week. A strong dollar, in general, means a weaker Bitcoin. Historically, they trade in opposite directions. This negative correlation became more noticeable in July last year, when BTC dropped below $29K.

For XP analysts, the scenario puts to the test theories that the crypto asset could serve as a hedge against inflation.

Still, some investors seem to be convinced that a possible short-term bottom (minimum price) has already been reached, and they start withdrawing bitcoins from exchanges. Movements like this usually indicate the intention to keep digital assets in a personal wallet, aiming at long-term settlement.

Data collected by analysis house Glassnode shows that more than 18,000 BTC worth $670 million left exchanges on Thursday (27), recording the highest daily net outflow in over a month. On the BitMEX exchange alone, there was a deficit of 9,500 BTC when subtracting withdrawals from deposits.

For Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, the panic in selling cryptocurrencies may be over. If this is confirmed, the expert expects to see a new rally in altcoins, as long as Bitcoin manages to start a new rise and stabilize between $40,000 and $50,000.

With BTC close to stability, gains in altcoins are modest this Friday, buoyed by one-off news. One example is The Sandbox (SAND), which is up 3.5% after being chosen by Warner as a platform to launch a project in the metaverse.

The FTX Token (FTT) recorded a rise of 4.5% after the American brokerage FTX US raised a new investment considering a valuation of US$8 billion.

On the losing end, the case of Terra (LUNA) stands out, a blockchain that has gained popularity and whose token soared 13,842% in 2021, but which has suffered a strong loss of 14.5% today after a crisis that affected the price balancing system of your stablecoin UST.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:20 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 36,572.34 -0.3% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,396.96 -2.2% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 384.45 +3.5% Cardano (ADA) $1.02 -3.4% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.597910 -2.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Pocket Network (POKT) $1.29 +5.8% FTX Token (FTT) $38.19 +4% Maker (MKR) US$ 1,783.24 +4% Basic Attention Token (BTT) US$ 0.851765 +3.5% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 384.45 +3.5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Convex Finance (CVX) $22.82 -16.4% Earth (MOON) US$ 51.38 -14.5% Loopring (LRC) US$ 0.951384 -10.1% Gala (GALA) US$ 0.185235 -9.6% Near (NEAR) $10.30 -8.9%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 34.25 -5.15% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 46.45 -4.01% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 38.00 -5.09% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.21 -5.12% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 9.45 -5.01%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (28):

Crisis affects DeFi projects and leads to volatility for MIM and UST stablecoins

A crisis with DeFi projects has caused instability in stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies that should, in theory, maintain parity with currencies such as the dollar.

The situation began when the analyst known by the pseudonym zachXBT revealed that the CFO of the Wonderland project would be a man involved in a famous fraud at a Canadian brokerage.

Fearing another scam, users began a race to withdraw cryptocurrencies from this and related projects, putting enormous pressure on the liquidity balancing system used to grant loans.

The main one affected was the Magic Internet Money (MIM) stablecoin, from the Abracadabra platform, which was worth US$0.93, compared to the expected value of US$1. ) also suffered from the liquidity stampede, which ended up spilling over into the price of the Luna token on the Terra blockchain.

“The people in the pools at Curve [plataforma que concede rendimentos em pares de criptomoedas] have the option of withdrawing their liquidity from the pool in a single currency, and that’s what we’re seeing right now – lots of people withdrawing to currencies that are not UST or MIM,” a Curve contributor said in an interview with CoinDesk.

US bill wants to control financial transactions abroad

The cryptocurrency industry is on alert over the possibility that the United States is empowering the Treasury Department to control financial transactions, including cryptocurrencies, even outside the country.

A bill introduced in the US House of Representatives earlier this week would allow the Secretary of the Treasury to block or “impose conditions” on transactions if the official discovers that the transaction or related accounts are involved in money laundering.

To become law, the bill needs to win a Senate version. Only after the Senate and the Chamber approve their respective versions, the projects can go to a commission responsible for unifying the proposals.

Binance Smart Chain DeFi Project Under $80 Million Hack

The DeFi Qubit Finance project, which runs on Binance Smart Chain, suffered a hacker attack with a loss estimated at $80 million on Friday morning. The developers confirmed the incident in a post on social media.

“The hacker coined xETH [uma versão do Ethereum] unlimited to borrow on BSC. The team is currently working with security and networking partners on next steps,” the developers said in a tweet.

Addresses connected to the attack show that 206,809 BNB were drained from Qubit’s QBridge protocol. The assets are worth more than $80 million at current prices, security firm PeckShield confirmed in a tweet.

Decentralized finance projects like Qubit Finance use smart contracts instead of intermediaries to offer financial services such as trading and lending.

