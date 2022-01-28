Customer who rented a car claims that the company blocked the vehicle in motion, on the highway

A car rental customer claims that the company blocked the car she had rented while the car was in motion. According to her report, on the afternoon of last Tuesday (25/01), the car “simply went out” in the middle of the PE-16 highway, in the city of Recife / PE.

The businesswoman said that her husband (who drove the rented Hyundai Creta Flex automatic 2021) managed to throw the car on the side of the road, at great cost, as the steering wheel was very “hard”, as well as the brake. Louise Moura Cruz, founder of Sales Growth Inc., a company specializing in corporate education, is an expert in social selling and shared what happened on her LinkedIn profile.

When Louise called Movida Rent a Car’s 24-hour assistance, she was informed that the problem was not a breakdown, but a remote lock. The reason, according to the rental company: the car was in misappropriation due to default.

Louise says she has a monthly car rental with Movida. In her post on the social network, the businesswoman said that the manager of the rental company had contacted her on Friday (21/01), reporting the existence of pending issues. At the same time, Louise denied that there was anything open, including sending vouchers to Movida.

Everything then seemed to be over, with the manager saying nothing more. However, four days later, the vehicle was blocked, when the businesswoman’s husband was driving on a highway, that is, a highly serious situation.

“I tried to explain that no, that I sent the receipts… to no avail. I called the store manager, the same one I had sent the receipts to on Friday, and she said she couldn’t do anything as she was out of hours,” Louise reported.

The businesswoman said that, in her LinkedIn post, she made a text in the first person, as she is very used to writing on the social network and, “the more objectively you speak, the better and more people understand”. Finally, Louise said that Movida Car Hire was very concerned. “But not with me, but where the car was.”

company manifests itself

We contacted the press office of the Simpar group, which controls Movida Aluguel de Carros. The answer follows in full:

“The Company became aware of the client’s manifestation and immediately forwarded the matter to the monitoring service provider, since the blocking system is not activated, under any circumstances, with the car in motion. The Company remains available for settlement of debts by the client, as informed in all contacts that have been made previously”.

Louise reinforces that there are no pending issues with Movida, which sent proof of payment “millions of times” to the rental company. “I’m gathering the evidence so we can file a lawsuit tomorrow,” she said.

Hours after the publication of this text, Movida sent an additional note to Olhar Digital, in which it retracts the case:

“The company became aware of the client’s manifestation, sympathizes with her indignation, as the blocking system must not be activated, under any circumstances, with the car in motion. We apologize and take all measures in relation to the service she received, reinforcing our concern for our customers and so that the situation does not happen again. We immediately communicated the matter to the company responsible for controlling the monitoring and temporarily suspended the system”.

[Atualizado às 14h05min (27/01) com a nota adicional da Movida Aluguel de Carros]

Image: JESHOOTS.com/Pexels/CC