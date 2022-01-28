Customers who felt harmed by the pharaoh of bitcoins will be compensated, lawyers promise – 01/27/2022 – Mercado

Customers who felt wronged by businessman Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the “bitcoin pharaoh”, will be compensated as soon as the court decisions that prevent such payments are overturned, according to lawyers Monica Coelho Lemos and Ciro Chagas, who defend Mirelis. Zerpa, wife of Glaidson and suspected of being the intellectual mastermind of the scheme.

The statements were made during a live held on Monday (24) on Instagram.

“The company [GAS Consultoria] has full capability to return payments and solutions to customers. We are facing a series of court orders that prevent any movement in this direction,” said Chagas.

“What is up to us, lawyers and the client, is to plan and anticipate, so that when we manage to reverse this court decision, which in my opinion was extremely abusive, it will immediately enable an effective and effective payment schedule for those who wish to recover its financial contribution”, added the criminal lawyer.

Monica, in turn, said during the broadcast, accompanied by about 18,500 viewers, that when the payment plan is ready to be presented to court, it will benefit all consulting clients, not just a small group.

“People will not be harmed,” said the lawyer. She also stated that GAS Consultoria has not yet made an agreement with any client.

Also according to the lawyer, the activities of GAS Consultoria are temporarily suspended and the resumption of the company’s activities later on is not completely ruled out. “We want GAS to start operating again,” he said.

GAS has accumulated more than 67 thousand customers in 5 years of operation

Glaidson’s financial structure has accumulated more than 67,000 customers in almost five years of operation, according to a document obtained by the Federal Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro.

​From a poor background, Glaidson served as a pastor at Universal in Venezuela, where he met his wife, Mirelis Zerpa, currently a fugitive.

Upon returning to Brazil, Glaidson worked as a waiter at kiosks in Cabo Frio and at a resort in Búzios, a neighboring resort. He says that in 2012 he started investing in cryptocurrencies and attracting clients – most of them co-workers, former pastors and Universal faithful.

Until 2017, Glaidson signed contracts with his clients as an individual. The scheme professionalized in June 2018 when it created GAS, according to the MPF.

By then, Pharaoh had already received alerts that his activities were considered suspicious.

Glaidson was arrested in an operation launched by the Federal Police in August 2021.

From jail, he released a letter in December last year in which he regrets not being able to fulfill his commitments.

“I write this letter with a broken heart to know that for almost three months you have not received your income,” he said.