CVM issues statement on Maxi Renda and real estate funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) released a statement informing that its recent understanding of real estate fund income distribution (FIIs) may apply to funds that have similar characteristics. The opinion involves the largest fund of the category in the country, with almost 500 thousand quota holders, the Maxi Income (MXRF11), managed by BTG Pactual and managed by XP.

“The understanding there manifested can apply to other funds real estate investment that have similar characteristics to that of the analyzed case”, says the municipality.

The decision changed the understanding of the income distribution of this type of fund: the amounts could only be paid when there was accounting profit and not the so-called cash profit. According to the CVM, real estate funds have discretion to define the amounts to be distributed to shareholders.

However, when presenting their financial statements, they must properly recognize the segregation of amounts distributed between income and capital amortization.

In his vote, the then director of the CVM, Fernando Galdi, stated that if the distribution of results is greater than the sum of the net income for the year and the amount of retained earnings (or profit reserve) for the previous year, there is a “transaction of restitution or return of capital between the fund and the quota holders, with the transfer of resources from the entity’s equity to the holders of the FII quotas”.

According to the CVM statement, even if the administrators calculate the amounts to be distributed based on the fund’s cash available, its accounting is governed by the accrual basis, in accordance with CVM Instruction 516/2011.

In recent days, the Maxi Renda fund would have accumulated losses of almost 4%. The CVM also clarifies that, under the terms of CVM resolution 46/2021, the appellants may, if they wish, submit a request for reconsideration.

BTG Pactual has even stated that it will file an appeal against the decision of the CVM collegiate, which did not have a unanimous understanding on the matter.

See the full CVM statement

“Clarifications on the decision of the Board of 12/21/2021 regarding the distribution of income by real estate investment fund

On 01/24/2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission released the minutes of the meeting of its Board of 12/21/2021, in which it decided to partially grant an appeal involving issues related to the distribution of income from a real estate investment fund. The entire content of the decision can be accessed through the link: http://conteudo.cvm.gov.br/decisoes/2021/20211221_R1.html.

This decision involved a specific case. However, the understanding expressed there may apply to other real estate investment funds that have similar characteristics to the case analyzed.

Based on the Board’s decision, real estate funds have discretion to define the amounts to be distributed to shareholders. However, when presenting their financial statements, they must properly recognize the segregation of amounts distributed between income and capital amortization.

As stated in the winning vote of Director Fernando Galdi:

“59. In this way, if the distribution of results is greater than the sum of the net income for the year and the amount of retained earnings (and/or profit reserve) for the previous year, there is a transaction of refund or return of capital between the Fund and the shareholders. , with the transfer of resources from the entity’s equity to the holders of the FII shares.”.

Therefore, the distribution of amounts to shareholders that exceed the accounting profit must not be classified as income or increase the fund’s accumulated losses item.

The CVM emphasizes that, even though the administrators calculate the amounts to be distributed based on the fund’s cash available, their accounting is governed by the accrual basis, in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 516/2011.

Finally, the CVM clarifies that, under the terms of CVM Resolution 46/2021, the appellants may, if they wish, submit a request for reconsideration.”

