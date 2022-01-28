CVM reinforces decision on Maxi Renda dividends and warns: understanding may extend to other FIIs

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) expressed its opinion this Thursday (27) on the recent discussion around the distribution of dividends by Maxi Renda (MXRF11), the largest real estate fund in the country in terms of number of shareholders. In addition to reinforcing the position, the municipality warned that the opinion may extend to other funds in a similar situation to Maxi Renda.

By a majority of votes, the CVM collegiate understood, at the end of last year, that a real estate fund cannot distribute more dividends than the profit accumulated by the portfolio. The position was released last Tuesday (25).

The analysis was based on Maxi Renda’s financial statements, between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends.

In a clarification note released last night, the CVM reaffirmed the understanding and highlighted that the partial decision does not refer only to Maxi Renda

“The aforementioned decision involved a specific case. However, the understanding expressed there may apply to other real estate investment funds that have similar characteristics to the case analyzed”, the document details.

According to the CVM note, real estate funds are free to define the amounts that will be distributed to shareholders. However, in the event of an accounting loss, the income generated by the FII should be transferred in the form of equity amortization.

In the statement, the municipality also reinforced that Maxi Renda may submit a request for reconsideration of the opinion. The fund has already expressed its intention to appeal the decision.

In the last two trading sessions, Maxi Renda shares fell by almost 6%. Today, the fund opened up 1%. More information about the case throughout the FIIs Center.

IFIX Today

In this Friday’s session (28), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates in the positive field. At 10:16 am, the indicator registered gains of 0.23%, at 2,773 points. Yesterday the index closed down by 0.21%. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs this Friday (21):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping malls 3.03 KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. Mob. 1.64 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs 1.42 XPPR11 XP Properties Others 1.23 MALL11 Malls Brasil Plural malls 1.19

Biggest casualties of this Friday (21):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. -2.91 VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments Titles and Val. Mob. -2.18 CPFF11 flagship Reit Hybrid -1.5 XPCI11 XP Real Estate Credit Others -1.39 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri Titles and Val. Mob. -0.88

Source: B3

Valora Hedge (VGHF11) plans to raise BRL 250 million in the 3rd issuance of quotas

In a material fact released this Thursday (27), the Valora Hedge fund announced the approval of the fund’s third issue of quotas, which intends to raise up to R$ 250 million.

The fund set the unit value of the new shares at R$ 9.46, plus the distribution fee, initially of R$ 0.34. The total subscription amount will be R$ 9.80.

In the last trading session, Valora Hedge shares closed at R$ 10.11, up 0.20%.

According to a statement, the shareholders will be able to express a preemptive right in the proportion of 79%. There will be no minimum investment requirement.

Of the “paper” type – a fund that invests in real estate securities – Valora Hedge currently has a net worth of BRL 315 million. According to the latest management report, almost 70% of the portfolio is made up of certificates of real estate receivables (CRI).

In 12 months, the fund’s dividend return is 12.17%. In January, Valora Hedge’s share rose 1.30%.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Friday (28):

ticker Background Performance FTCE11B opportunity BRL 70.29 PBLV11 Prologis Brazil Logistics Venture BRL 36.28 VLJS11 Vector Queluz Corporate Lajes BRL 28.82 BCIA11 Bradesco Real Estate Portfolio BRL 0.64 CTXT13 International Textile Center BRL 0.37 CTXT14 International Textile Center BRL 0.34 CNES11 cenesp BRL 0.14

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: Rent inflation accelerates in January and how are the FIIs after CVM decision on Maxi Renda

IGP-M accelerates to 1.82% in January, points out FGV

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) increased 1.82% in January, after rising 0.87% in December, informed this Friday, 28, the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). The result was below the median of the survey. Broadcast projections, which indicated an increase of 2.00% for the indicator, with estimates ranging from 0.80% to 2.34%. Inflation accumulated in 12 months by the IGP-M decelerated from 17.78% to 16.91%, also below the survey’s median of 17.10% (projections of 15.74% to 17.79%).

The acceleration of the IGP-M in January was driven by the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which rose 2.30% in January, compared to 0.95% in December. The wholesale price index accumulates a variation of 19.32% in 12 months.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC-M), on the other hand, decelerated from 0.84% ​​to 0.42% at the margin, with accumulated inflation of 9.33% in 12 months.

Finally, the National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) increased from 0.30% in December to 0.64%, as already disclosed by FGV last Wednesday, 26th. The indicator accumulates a high of 13.70 % in 12 months.

After the CVM’s decision on Maxi Renda (MXRF11) dividends, is it still worth investing in real estate funds?

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision on Maxi Renda’s dividend distribution shook the real estate fund industry and brought a series of uncertainties for investors. After all, is it still worth investing in FIIs?

The theme was featured in the extraordinary edition of Wednesday (26) of League of FIIsa program produced by InfoMoney, which included the participation of André Masetti, manager of XP Asset, and Felipe Ribeiro, partner of Quatá Imob. Initially, they recommended that investors understand the matter – and be very calm.

One day after the CVM’s opinion, Maxi Renda’s shares fell 3.9%, above the fall of the IFIX – the index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange –, which registered a drop of 0.7%. The financial volume traded by Maxi Renda in that trading session reached R$43 million, almost eight times higher than the fund’s daily average in January.

“Many people, whether they like it or not, got nervous and sold their shares at a loss and hastily”, says Masetti.

Felipe Ribeiro, from Quatá Imob, considers the CVM’s decision on Maxi Renda to be serious, but suggests a lot of calm to the investor. For him, hasty decisions generate losses that, in the future, could be avoided. He check out more tips and perspectives from managers on the future of real estate funds.

