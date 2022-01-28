Damares suggests hotline for anti-vaccinations to report ‘discrimination’

Damares Alves, Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights (photo: MARCELO CASAL JR/AGÊNCIA BRASIL)

The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, headed by Damares Alves, issued a technical note opposing the vaccination passport and the mandatory vaccination of children against COVID-19.

In the statement, obtained by the newspaper Newspaper, the ministry makes Dial 100 available to anti-vaccination people who experience “discrimination”. The complaints will be forwarded to Organs competent bodies, “so that the human rights of each citizen can be protected and defended”.

The minister forwarded the document signed by three secretaries and a director of the portfolio to other ministries. The technical note says that “imperative measures of vaccination as a condition for access to human and fundamental rights may violate constitutional provisions and international guidelines”.

According to Damares Alves, the requirement for vaccination against COVID-19 entails “violation of human and fundamental rights”. The note also highlights that “for every citizen who may find himself in a situation of violation of rights, for any reason, as well as on account of normative acts or other measures of authorities and public managers, or even for discrimination in private establishments, the whistleblowing channel is available, which can be accessed through Dial 100”.

The ministry does not oppose the vaccination of children against COVID-19, but emphasizes that the family must have special protection from the state.

“The pediatric vaccine authorized by Anvisa, despite being part of the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against COVID-19, until it appears in the National Immunization Program, or in the basic vaccination schedule of the child, will not be mandatory, and parents or guardians have autonomy over the decision to apply it or not to their children or guardians”, highlighted the technical note.