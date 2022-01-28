Daughter of woman killed after hydrolipo says doctor admitted mistake

The daughter of Rosimery de Freitas Dario, who died after undergoing a hydrolipo, an aesthetic procedure, in Duque de Caxias (RJ), said that the doctor who treated the patient admitted that he was wrong in performing the surgery.

According to Larissa Dario, Ronald Renti da Rocha asked the victim’s family for forgiveness while he was still trying to perform resuscitation procedures on Rosi. She returned to the Cemear clinic, in Baixada Fluminense, on Tuesday (25), a day after undergoing hydroliposuction. The husband and daughter accompanied the woman back to the unit after she had difficulties recovering postoperatively.

“In there, [o médico] massaged my mother and applied two adrenaline and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. He asked for forgiveness all the time for us. I said: ‘Did you kill my mother?’ He went and shook his head and said, ‘Yes, forgive me.’ I started screaming,” Larissa told UOL.

The woman details that she was hugged to her mother’s body while the professional fled the scene. In addition, when checking the medicines that were offered to Rosi during the rescue, the family members verified the application of expired medication on the victim.

“We found the medicine he gave my mother. There were two overdue injections”, added the daughter.

Wanted by the report since yesterday, Ronald Renti has not returned contact. A representative of the office informed that he should not speak until get out the results of reports and expertise.

The doctor does not have a specialization record at the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine), nor is he a member of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery. At the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice there are at least three medical malpractice lawsuits against him.

remember the case

Rosimery de Freitas Dario, 50, died after undergoing a hydrolipo on Monday (24), at the Cemear clinic, which presents the intervention as one of its specialties.

The procedure that Rosi underwent consists of a liposuction that can be done only with local anesthesia, which makes the postoperative period faster, even with the use of sedatives. This anesthetic acts on fat cells and they can then be aspirated through cannulas, details the Centro Brasileiro de Hidrolipo.

In the case of the victim, she had difficulties to regain consciousness after the surgery, remaining unconscious and not responding to stimuli, detailed the city hall of Duque de Caxias, through the Municipal Health Department.

The patient’s husband, Alcimar Dario, who accompanied the woman to the clinic, was responsible for taking her home, even after her problems regaining consciousness.

A few hours later, with his companion still weak, he took her again to the aesthetic unit, where she was admitted at 1 pm and was attended by the medical team. But despite the help, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

She left the clinic unconscious, the doctor told me that she was just sleeping and that it was the effect of the anesthesia. We returned home with her sleeping, she woke up, but didn’t say anything at all. My daughter called me to take her back to the clinic and when she got there the doctor performed some resuscitation procedures. Then (the doctor) said she couldn’t resist and squeezed my hand.

Alcimar Dario, patient’s husband

Alcimar also said that the doctor responsible for the procedure was nervous and that the place did not have an adequate structure for care.

The SAMU team that attended to the event detailed that, when they arrived at the aesthetic space, at 18:20, they found Rosimery already lifeless, lying on a stretcher in the internal area of ​​the clinic.

After verifying the death, the rescuers called the Civil Police, which was at the scene and carried out an expertise to send the body to the IML (Forensic Medical Institute), completed a note from the city hall sent to the UOL.

The 59th DP (Duque de Caxias), responsible for the case, reported that an inquiry was opened to investigate the circumstances of the death. According to the Civil Police, doctor Ronald Renti da Rocha, appointed as responsible for the procedure, has already been heard. “Forensics were carried out at the scene and witnesses are being heard. Diligence is in progress to clarify all the facts”, he says in a statement, adding that the investigation “awaits the autopsy report to identify the cause of death”.

Sought, Cremerj (Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro) reported that “will open an investigation to investigate the facts”.

According to her husband, this was the third cosmetic procedure that Rosi underwent. The businesswoman had already removed fat from her back and performed another intervention to reduce fat below the chin — all performed in different clinics.

“My wife was a very vain person, full of life, now I don’t know what it will be like,” Alcimar added about his partner, with whom he had been married for 30 years.

Rosimery leaves behind a couple of children and two grandchildren.