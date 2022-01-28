David Draiman (Disturbed) ‘applauds’ Spotify’s decision on Neil Young

David Draimanlead singer of disturbedmade it clear that he is on Spotify’s side in the platform’s clash against Neil Young.

As we talked about here before, the legendary Canadian musician asked that all his songs be taken from the Swedish app because of the podcast of Joe Rogan.

In his programs, the presenter has promoted discussions that often bring misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and even came to compare vaccination to Nazism.

It turns out that, not so long ago, Spotify paid a millionaire sum to have Joe Rogan exclusively on the platform and apparently doesn’t want to give up his content.

Neil Young, Spotify, Joe Rogan and David Draiman

Who joined the discussion was Draiman, who using his twitter account“applauded” the app’s decision to keep the Podcaster and bid farewell to the Musician, saying:

Daniel Ek [fundador do Spotify] I applaud you and applaud Spotify for making the RIGHT decision, preserving #FreedomOfExpression and not surrendering to the mafia. I may not agree with everything Joe Rogan or his guests say, but they are entitled to the forum to speak.

After the publication came several negative comments, including those from fans stating the obvious: there is freedom of expression and Joe Rogan does not need to submit any of his material for approval by a council, for example, which would be censorship.

But once lies are told and misinformation is celebrated, it should have consequences, which is basically what Neil Young asked for and didn’t see being answered.

Draiman, then, seems to have sensed the criticism and returned to post one more message:

Let me clarify. I do not support ANY artist blackmailing any entity to pursue an agenda that THEY believe in, whether it’s Neil Young on one side of the spectrum or Eric Clapton on the other side. Music should not be used to promote division. It should be used to connect people, in my humble opinion.

Well, apparently David doesn’t really care if there is unity even if it’s around false information. What a pity.

