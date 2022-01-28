Dawn has Silvio Santos, new leader, trotting and more; check out

We have a new leadership in the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The leader test that took place last night was won by Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby. To win, the brothers needed to assemble sandwiches according to the sponsor’s requests. The actor and the surfer got the better of it and decided that Tiago would be the leader and Scooby the immunized one of the week. In addition, in addition to the leader’s vote, the duo can send another brother or sister to the wall, by mutual agreement.

Tiago Abravanel’s triumphal entry into the leader’s room generated many memes, especially when the brother showed a photo of his family to his confinement colleagues. In the photo is his grandfather, the presenter and owner of “SBT”, Silvio Santos, to the delight of fans and program participants.

In conversation with Jade Picon, Tiago informed that Rodrigo and Lucas are his voting options for Sunday’s wall.

Tiago surprised by choosing who would go to this week’s vip and xepa. For his VIP, the actor called only his friends from the cabin group: Linn da Quebrada, Arthur Aguiar, Douglas Silva, Jade Picon and Pedro Scooby, leaving Naiara Azevedo, Maria and the entire popcorn group out. Later, in conversation with Arthur, Tiago made it clear that he was very upset because he thought there would be nine bracelets in the VIP and he planned to call, in addition to the five guests, Maria, Naiara and Eslô.

To celebrate Vyni’s birthday, the vip brothers made a brigadeiro and sang happy birthday to their colleague. But they forgot one detail: Vyni is at xepa this week and therefore couldn’t try the candy. The brother loved the surprise and even thought about losing the 500 stakes of punishment, but gave up and stayed away just watching while they ate the ‘gift’ without him.

After being vetoed from the leader’s race by Douglas, Rodrigo felt even more threatened and was on duty alongside Big Fone. Eagerly, he kept repeating “Play it, Big Phone. Play it so I can set this game on fire” as a mantra. And Boninho will answer! Big Boss commented on his Instagram that he will pass a prank call to the most guarded house in Brazil, but did not say when. Better to camp next to the phone, Rodrigão!

In time, Rodrigo took the opportunity to comment that, if he goes to the wall next Sunday, he will pull Douglas. Little does he know that this week there will be no counter-coup.

Dynamics of the week: triple wall, open vote and round-trip test

“Big Brother Brasil” released the dynamics of the week and get your belts ready! Tomorrow you will have the angel test and this time it will not be autoimmune. On Sunday, the angel immunizes a person, which indicates someone; The leader places indicates one and the winning pair of the test, in consensus, indicates another; house voting: nine confessional votes and nine open votes. The one indicated by the house and the one immunized by the angel will compete in the round trip. Whoever wins, is out of the wall and the other will go to the hot seat with those indicated by the leader.

Jade Picon thinks about immunizing Arthur Aguiar if he wins the angel of the week

Talking with Brunna Gonçalves and Bárbara in the Lollipop room, Jade reveals that she really wants to win the angel of the week and that she won’t deny Arthur immunity if he asks.

“I know my Angel power won’t be much of my choice. Arthur [Aguiar] will ask me and I will not say ‘no’. Because I know he’s on the straight.”

