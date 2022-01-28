Defense of the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” announces payment plan to customers

Criminalist Ciro Chagas, who defends Mirelis Zerpa, a partner at GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, said that he was authorized by the client to present to the Federal Court a payment plan to customers harmed by the company.

One of the possibilities is the approval of a leniency agreement, in which GAS would also assume the tax obligations on the operations.

The company that was based in Cabo Frio (RJ) closed in August last year, after Mirelis and her husband, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the “Pharaó dos Bitcons”, were accused of setting up a financial pyramid falsely presented as investment advice. in cryptocurrencies. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Mirelis has been on the run since August 25 and, with her husband, is accused of being responsible for the scheme that damaged 67,000 customers. Researchers estimate that the number of people injured could reach 200,000. The scheme raised at least R$38 billion. So far, the authorities have managed to seize about R$200 million.

+ McDonald’s profit hit by rising costs and pandemic restrictions

The investigation seeks to track the fate of the money laundered by the organization. Ciro Chagas announced the payment plan to more than 19,000 people. He assured that there are resources for reimbursements, but did not detail the origin or the form of payment to be proposed in the agreement. To pay, GAS will have to be audited to determine the relationship with each investor.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) requested the extradition of Mirelis, who is probably in the United States. The Venezuelan’s name is on Interpol’s red broadcast for extradition. Investigators hope the woman will be expelled from the country.

