Dentists perform procedure on ‘toothed’ pufferfish. See photo!







Goldie pufferfish needed teeth shaved Photo: reproduction

Anyone who thinks that only humans suffer in the dentist’s chair is wrong. A fluffy pufferfish, kept in captivity in the UK, needed to have its teeth clenched after they grew too big to the point where the little one could no longer feed.

Goldie, age 5, lives in Kent, England, and was taken to the Sandhole Veterinary Centre. There, its owner, Mark Byatt, learned that puffer fish teeth do not stop growing throughout their lives. However, in their natural habitat, pufferfish eat hard-shelled food, which contributes to maintaining the size of their teeth.

To get her teeth back, Goldie was sedated in a bowl of water with a mild anesthetic solution, being taken out for brief periods of time so that the scaling was performed. The procedure was successful in about 1 hour. Goldie went back to eating after two hours.

From her face in the photo, it looks like everything is fine, doesn’t it? And you, how are you taking care of your oral health?