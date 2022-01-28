DF Justice closes Guarujá triplex case involving ex-president Lula | Politics

Judge Pollyanna Alves, of the 12th Federal Criminal Court of Brasília, ordered the shelving of the case on the Guarujá triplex involving former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The decision, this Thursday (27), comes after the Attorney General’s Office in the Federal District asked for the case to be closed.

In a demonstration sent to the Federal Court, the Attorney of the Republic Marcia Brandão Zollinger pointed to the statute of limitations (end of the period for punishment) of the alleged crimes committed by the former president.

The demonstration was motivated by the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that in April considered the role of former judge Sérgio Moro in the case suspicious and annulled Lula’s conviction.

MP points out statute of limitations and decides not to file a new complaint against Lula in the case of the Guarujá triplex

With the annulment of the conviction, the investigation was forwarded to the Federal Court in Brasília. In addition, the investigation would have to start over from scratch and it would not be possible to reuse evidence collected in the original process, in Curitiba.

In the decision, the judge recognizes that there was a statute of limitations, since the period for defendants over 70 years old is reduced by half.

“I would like to point out, for the time being, that the statute of limitations now recognized stems from the annulment promoted by the Federal Supreme Court of all acts performed by the then federal judge Sérgio Fernando Moro”, he says.

“In light of the foregoing, I accept the ministerial promotion and determine the filing of the case”, he wrote.