DF Justice files Guarujá triplex case involving Lula

Judge Pollyana Alves’ decision comes days after the Attorney General’s Office in the Federal District indicated the shelving of the process due to the statute of limitations for the charges

ROBERTO CASIMIRO/PHOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Lula is 76 years old and, with the cancellation of convictions by the STF, there was therefore the statute of limitations for the charges



Judge Pollyanna Alves ordered the filing of the case on the case Guarujá triplex, which involves former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The decision of the magistrate of the 12th Federal Criminal Court of Brasília this Thursday, 27, comes days after the Attorney General’s Office in the Federal District indicated the shelving of the case. On the occasion, the Attorney of the Republic Marcia Brandão Zollinger mentioned the statute of limitations of the charges, considering the age of the former president and the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to annul the convictions involving the ex-president for suspicious actions by the ex-judge Sergio Moro in this case, which would lead to a new investigation.

The Supreme Court’s position was also mentioned in Thursday’s decision. “The statute of limitations now recognized stems from the annulment promoted by the Federal Supreme Court of all acts practiced by the then federal judge Sérgio Fernando Moro. I record that once all the acts practiced, both those of the criminal action and the pre-procedural phase, were annulled, all the interrupting milestones of the prescription were rendered ineffective, “says Judge Pollyana Alves. “In light of the foregoing, I welcome the ministerial promotion and determine the filing of the case files”, he adds. For defendants over 70, the time limit for punishment for alleged crimes is cut in half. Lula is 76 years old and with the cancellation of the convictions by the STF there was, therefore, the statute of limitations for the charges.