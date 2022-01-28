Direct Treasury: after business suspension, only one fixed-rate paper advances; interest rates on public bonds operate in a mixed way

On a day of strong volatility, public securities traded on the Treasury Direct showed mixed movement in the last update this Thursday (27).

Once again, in a movement of inversion of the yield curve, short-term fixed-rate bonds deliver a higher return than long-term ones, something considered counterintuitive, since longer-term bonds usually offer higher interest rates because the risk of changes in the scenario that can affect investments is greater.

According to Luciano Costa, chief economist at Kilima Asset, the scenario of strong volatility had some variables in the local and international scenario. In Brazil, he explains that the market still prices the discomfort with the preview of official inflation (IPCA-15) that came above expectations, generating a debate about the size of the cycle of high interest rates and affecting the short part of the curve.

Fiscal noises are also present, with a 33% readjustment of the basic education teachers’ salary floor announced today by President Jair Bolsonaro, which leads to uncertainty about fiscal worsening.

In the international scenario, interest rates reflect the decision of the Federal Reserve, which signaled that the increase in interest rates should occur soon. “In government bonds, the long part of the curve is impacted by the Fed, while short-term bonds feel the impacts of fiscal risk”, explains Costa.

Within the Treasury Direct, the fixed rate paper, maturing in 2024, delivered an annual yield of 11.50%, at 3:20 pm today. The return is higher than the 11.46% seen in yesterday’s session. The Fixed Rate Treasury, with semi-annual interest and due in 2031, had a return of 11.32%, against 11.46% recorded in the previous session.

Inflation-linked bonds, on the other hand, operate with a drop in rates or are traded in stability, for the most part. In the last update of the day, the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury delivered a real return of 5.29% per year, against 5.28% yesterday. The Treasury IPCA + 2055 offered a rate of 5.65% per year, below the 5.68% seen in Wednesday’s session.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Thursday afternoon (27), back in business:

external radar

The highlight on the international scene continues in the repercussions on the Fed’s decision, which signaled that it will raise interest rates soon, but left doubts about the intensity and pace of increases.

For the International Monetary Fund (IMF), rapid advance in interest rates may cause correction in the stock market. In a text for the institution’s blog, directors say that the low interest environment continues to support asset prices in the markets, but warn that risks increase on this front.

They recall that, in order to contain inflationary pressures, many economies are starting to tighten monetary policy, however they note that investors are more attentive to real interest rates, adjusted for inflation.

“Low real interest rates induce investors to take more risks”, they point out, adding that monetary policies must be tightened more, which can put pressure on asset prices.

Fuels and teacher readjustment

Within the political agenda, the market follows the discussions on fuel prices. Governors decided to extend the period of freezing of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels for another 60 days, starting on February 1st.

The freeze began in November 2021, and was expected to end on January 31. The decision was made public yesterday through a letter signed by 21 governors.

In a speech to supporters yesterday in front of Palácio da Alvorada, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that he will not accept that the federal government pay for a possible loss of tax revenue from the States in the PEC of fuels.

He also stated that, if the PEC is promulgated by the Legislative Power, it will publish in an extra edition of the Federal Official Gazette a rule that will zero PIS/Cofins on diesel oil. The president said that this type of initiative “helps to fight inflation, it helps everything” and that “the tax is very expensive in Brazil”.

Calculation made by economist Gabriel Leal de Barros, a partner at RPS, at the request of the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo states that zeroing federal taxes on fuel and electricity could cost BRL 130 billion in waivers of public debt revenue and interest.

Also on the political scene, yesterday President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he will grant teachers an adjustment of close to 33%. “I will follow the law. Governors do not want [reajuste de] 33%. I’ll give as much as the law allows, which is close to it [33%]ok?”, said the president.

Current legislation links the readjustment to the variation in the value per annual student of the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and for the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb), which is the main mechanism for financing basic education.

By this criterion, the readjustment in 2022 is 33.2%, raising the minimum earnings of teachers from BRL 2,886.24 to BRL 3,845.34. According to the National Confederation of Municipalities (CMN), this adjustment would have an impact of R$ 30 billion on municipal finances alone.

Where to Invest 2022

