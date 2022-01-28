Dollar closes down 0.35%, with expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the US | Economy

The dollar closed down by 0.35%, quoted at R$ 5.4228, this Thursday (27), once again staying well away from the day’s lows, amid a new unstable trading session in external financial markets and to a global rally of the US currency due to expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the US.

The price ended up far from the day’s low, when it hit R$5.3538, down 1.56%. At maximum, it was almost stable, with a negative variation of 0.05%, to R$ 5.4362.

With the result, the North American currency accumulates fall of 2.73% in the month and in the year. See more quotes.

On the domestic front, FGV earlier reported that industry confidence dropped again in January, for the 6th consecutive drop, to the lowest level since July 2020.

On Wednesday (26), the Federal Reserve (US central bank) kept the country’s interest rates unchanged in the range between 0% and 0.25%. The Fed signaled, however, that it should raise interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases in the same month before launching a significant write-down on its assets.

The combined decisions will complete a shift from the flexible monetary policy that defined the pandemic era towards a more urgent fight against inflation.

“With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target for the federal funds rate,” the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said. , in a statement.

Investors also continued to monitor the news surrounding tensions in Ukraine, which have the potential to “price a risk-averse move” throughout the session, Netto said.

