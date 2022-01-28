Dolores is reunited with her daughter; find out how· TV news

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will return to holding Mercedes in her arms only in the last chapters of Nos Tempos do Imperador. She will take advantage of the fact that Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will be up to his neck in trouble to break into the deputy’s house looking for a clue about her daughter – and Joana’s (Alice Morena) help will be fundamental in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Increasingly cornered, the corrupt politician will have nightmares in which he is punished for his crimes in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. Reality, however, will prove even harsher than bad dreams thanks to Celestina (Bel Kutner).

The baroness will confess that she hid the manuscripts from Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio) before giving them to Pedro (Selton Mello) in the scenes that will be shown from next Monday (31). The documents will prove that the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero not only planned the kidnapping of the emperor but also allied with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

Tonico will also have headaches with Dolores, who will have an idea to attest that he kidnapped Mercedes. She will convince Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) to invade the scoundrel’s den looking for a picture of the girl – the same one that the bad character had shown her during a visit to the asylum.

In addition to Rosa (Ana Miranda), who has already given indications that the villain hid the child in the middle of the woods because of ticks stuck to his clothes, the couple will have the help of Joana. She will not think twice about giving her boss change because of the constant mistreatment.

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the six o’clock soap opera

Dolores takes Mercedes from Tonico

Nélio will have enough time to search the property until he finds the photo and other documents that will lead them to Mercedes. After all, Tonico will be quite busy trying to defend himself against Pedro’s accusations, who will soon bring Nino’s writings to light.

In order not to be arrested, the rascal will even point a gun at the emperor and take Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) hostage in a desperate escape. He, however, will be shot in the hand and will be forced to free Luísa’s son (Mariana Ximenes).

Injured, the rogue will hide in the hut where he keeps Mercedes in private prison. He will huff in rage when he discovers that, focused on getting Pedro to be overthrown from the throne, he didn’t realize that Nelio and Dolores were also lurking.

Daphne Bozaski’s character will finally find peace by rescuing her daughter, now over two years old due to the passage of time, and will officially introduce her to the family. Emotional, Lota (Paula Cohen) promises to be a better grandfather than she was as a mother to her firstborn.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end on February 4, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion, a story starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

