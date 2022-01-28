Douglas looks for Rodrigo to explain the veto in the test

Shortly after having vetoed Rodrigo from the competition of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Douglas Silva sought Rodrigo Mussi and justified that the veto of the brother was due to his removal from the group.

Rodrigo said he understands, but that’s his way. He said he was unable to delve into or fit into conversations, and in this case, he preferred to walk away.

Douglas did not agree with the brother. “I don’t think we had any small talk. I don’t think you didn’t fit in. We were always talking about good things, but then you walked away,” returned the actor.

Rodrigo said that he understands Douglas’ justification, but confesses that he does not agree with having been vetoed since he collaborated with Douglas’ leadership.

“You got the power of the veto by the leadership that we conquered together. That’s what I felt. I wouldn’t do that to you even if we weren’t talking. That leadership you were was something we got together” explained the commercial manager.

Douglas, however, repeated his line of reasoning. The two did not come to a conclusion, but concluded that they are game situations. They wished each other luck and ended the matter.