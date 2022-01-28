Drinking wine can lower the risk of contracting Covid, says British study | Nara Caviquioli

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many articles have been published on this subject, but so far none of them had a study that could validate the issue.

A survey released this month in the academic journal Frontiers of Nutrition tested 3,957 people in the UK. They are part of a long-term medical study called the UK Biobank. This study is made up of volunteers who allow the UK’s National Health Service to track all aspects of their health as they age.

​> Can you drink after taking the Covid-19 vaccine?​

Experts believe this is due to the polyphenol content in the wine, which can inhibit the effect of viruses such as flu and related respiratory tract infections.

And the following points were made in that study: “First, people who don’t drink had a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 than people who drink a maximum of two glasses of wine a day”.

The risk of contracting Covid-19 was 10% to 17% lower for people who drink red wine, as opposed to other alcoholic beverages. The study groups white, champagne or sparkling wine drinkers.

​> Can you smoke after the Covid-19 vaccine?​

White wine drinkers had a 7% to 8% lower risk of Covid-19 if they drink less than five glasses a week, but the protective effect wears off with consumption greater than that.

Drinkers of fortified wine had a 12% lower risk of Covid-19, but only if they limited themselves to no more than two glasses a week.

Spirits were Covid-19 neutral up to four glasses a week, more than that is associated with a higher risk of Covid-19.

It is worth mentioning that in this study, beer consumption is not recommended, regardless of the frequency and amount of alcohol consumption. Therefore, drinking beer does not decrease the risk of contracting Covid-19, as well as excessive drinking of any beverage.

Read too

​Baba Vanga who predicted 9/11 talks about new pandemic in 2022​​

​Flu, Covid or rhinitis? Know the difference between these and other respiratory diseases​

​​CoronaVac side effects; see the most reported reactions​​

​Meet the 16 strangest and rarest animals seen in SC​