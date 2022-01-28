Driver who died in rally became ill before the race; ‘It was his dream to make Cerapió’, says organization | Piauí

Daniel Santos, from Nova Venécia, Espírito Santo, was found dead on Thursday (27) after more than 24 hours of searching, in the rural area of ​​Granja, Ceará. He was married and the father of three girls.

“Our race is an icon. So people want to do the Dakar [Rally Paris-Dakar], the Sertões and the Cerapió. The pilot who does these three tests fulfills his dream, and it was his dream to do the Cerapió. So his wife told us. And we were very sad”, said Ehrlich Cordão.

According to the organizer of the rally, friends of Daniel reported that he had felt sick on the day of the race’s start.

“The next day, he woke up feeling sick, dizzy, and when he arrived in Viçosa, at a neutral point at a gas station, he arrived complaining about it. But a friend offered him an energy drink, which he took and left,” he said.

This Friday morning (28), his wife, daughters, friends and other athletes who participated in the race made a chain of prayers in honor of the pilot, in Luís Correia, Piauí.

Daniel should also receive a tribute from the organization of the Cerapió Rally in the book commemorating the 35th anniversary of the event, to be released soon.

Daniel was the owner of a motocross-related items store, and had experience in motocross competitions in his state, Espírito Santo, and in other states in the Northeast. But this was the first time I ran in a race in Piauí.

“I don’t think we can blame him. It’s the pilot’s will to win, to do the race. We are very sorry, we didn’t want that to happen. But we believe now that God console the family and console all of us, because we are all very sad”, he said.

According to the organizer, Daniel got lost from the rally track and went away about 2 km. Other pilots participating in the tests would have spotted Daniel and realized that he was tired.

“The pilots reported ‘we saw him in the mountains. I was very exhausted, feeling sick’. We went looking for him, but he didn’t write the script and we didn’t find him.”

Daniel was located in the late afternoon of Thursday (27) by pilots living in Viçosa do Ceará, who knew the region well. He was lying, in a point of difficult access, from which he would have no way to return.

“He was found without a helmet, without a vest and he was lying on his stomach. He had time to take it all off, it wasn’t a violent accident, a fall. The Sobral IML will carry out an analysis [e determinar a causa da morte], but from my experience as a pilot, I think he was exhausted”, said Cordão.

